ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim Launches First Astro-Tourism Initiative At Temi Cherry Blossom Festival

Eighteen homestay members from Nepal and members of Nat Geo World will be present at this festival. A special trekking route from Tending to Gangchung will also be launched, and it will pass through a stretch where there is a confluence of the Rangit and Teesta rivers.

The Temi Cherry Blossom Festival will start from the Gangchung tribal village, and it will include Astro-tourism in that village at night. Sikkim Tourism Minister Norbu Tshering Bhutia will inaugurate it. A large telescope is being installed in the Gangchung village of Temir. Various chapters of space science will be presented to the tourists through the telescope.

Astro-tourism is a form of travel focused on observing celestial events like stargazing, meteor showers and eclipses in dark sky locations. Astro-tourism has become very popular in the Ladakh region.

Siliguri: Astro-tourism is set to begin for the first time in Sikkim. This astro-tourism will start along with the Cherry Blossom Festival from November 9 in Temi Namphing in South Sikkim.

This initiative is aimed at promoting tourism across the India-Nepal border. Through this festival, the tourism of three remote villages of South Sikkim will be highlighted. The tourism festival will continue till November 11.

This festival will be highlighting Temi Namphing - the only village in Sikkim where cherry blossoms bloom. That too for only 15 to 20 days a year. This tourism festival has been organised during that time so that tourists can also enjoy the beauty of cherry blossoms during the festival.

The festival will also showcase new trekking routes, folk culture, dance and songs of Sikkim's remote tribal tribes. The festival will be inaugurated by former Sikkim Tourism Minister and Temi Namphing MLA Bedu Singh Pant.

The Temi Cherry Blossom Festival will start from Gangchung tribal village, which is also known as the 'Land of Sherpas'. Tourists are yet to reach the village. On the second day, another beautiful village, Beni, located very close to Rabangla, will be in focus. That village is mainly famous for organic farming.

On the third day, the festival will be held in a village called Chlamthang. Every person in that village is a vegetarian. Even though it is tribal, there is no practice of eating non-vegetarian food in that village. And on the last day, the festival will end in Temi village. The village is famous for its cherry or peony flowers and has the only tea garden in that village.

Historically, peony flowers were cultivated for their medicinal properties, especially their roots, which were used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat various ailments. Today, they are primarily used as popular ornamental garden plants and highly sought-after cut flowers for bouquets and special occasions, such as weddings and anniversaries.