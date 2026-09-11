Sikkim's Lachen-Lachung Route Reopens For Tourists After Three Years
Starting today, permits are being issued to tourists to visit Lachen and guidelines imposed for safety, reports Subhadip Roy Nandi.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Gangtok: Lachen, one of North Sikkim's most popular tourist destinations, has reopened for tourists after a gap of almost three years.
Vehicular traffic and tourist movement in the area had stopped in early October 2023 after a cloudburst over South Lhonak Lake triggered a devastating flash flood in the Teesta River. The flood had completely destroyed roads, bridges, and communication networks across vast areas of North Sikkim, including the Chungthang Dam.
For safety reasons and due to extensive infrastructural damage, Lachen remained completely closed for three years. Amidst this, the Army, BRO (GREF), and the Sikkim administration worked on war footing to restore normal traffic movement by February this year.
Subsequently, on April 5, the 'Taram Chu' road suffered total damage due to a landslide and repair work was again carried out. The road was restored on August 29 but permits to visit Lachen were not issued due to persistent landslides in North Sikkim.
With the situation normalising, the issuance of permits for tourists to visit Lachen resumed on Friday. The Sikkim government and the Mangan district administration took the decision after the Lachen road, specifically the 'Taram Chu' section, was deemed fit for travel.
Representatives of the tourism sector have welcomed the decision to revitalise North Sikkim and reopen it to tourism.
Samrat Sanyal of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) expressed happiness over the restoration of traffic movement. "With Lachen remaining closed for a long period, countless people associated with the tourism industry, ranging from hotel owners and drivers to the families of guides, were facing severe financial hardship. The decision to reopen Lachen just before the upcoming festive season brings a message of renewed hope for Sikkim's tourism sector. This timely initiative by the state government and district administration is truly commendable. However, we also urge all tourists and cab drivers to strictly adhere to the mandated administrative guidelines for the sake of safety. The issuance of permits for travel to Lachen and Gurudongmar, both online and offline, commenced on Friday," Sanyal said.
Guidelines for Safety and Travel:
Considering the mountainous terrain, weather conditions, and the current state of the roads, the administration has imposed specific restrictions on travel timings to ensure tourist safety. Anant Jain, the District Magistrate of Mangan, has issued a directive regarding this under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
- Upward Travel (Gangtok/Mangan to Lachen/Lachung): All tourist vehicles and light vehicles traveling from Gangtok or Mangan must cross the Tung Checkpost by 4 pm. No vehicle will be permitted to pass the Tung Checkpost after 4 pm, ensuring that all vehicles reach their destinations before nightfall.
- Downward Travel (Lachen/Lachung to Mangan/Gangtok): Similarly, all vehicles returning from Lachen or Lachung towards Gangtok or Mangan must also cross the Tung Checkpost by 4 pm. This measure has been implemented to mitigate the risks associated with driving on mountain roads at night.
- Rules for Heavy Vehicles: Regarding the movement of heavy vehicles and trucks, the existing directive mandating the use of the Sanklang-Sapho-Shipgyer route remains in effect. The administration has announced that the Superintendent of Police for Mangan district, police personnel at the Tung checkpost, and the local traditional 'Pipons' of Lachen and Lachung will oversee operations to ensure strict adherence to every rule. Local authorities and tour operators are advising travel enthusiasts, who are eager to experience the natural beauty of Gurudongmar Lake and Lachen after a long hiatus, to travel cautiously.
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