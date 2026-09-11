ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim's Lachen-Lachung Route Reopens For Tourists After Three Years

Gangtok: Lachen, one of North Sikkim's most popular tourist destinations, has reopened for tourists after a gap of almost three years.

Vehicular traffic and tourist movement in the area had stopped in early October 2023 after a cloudburst over South Lhonak Lake triggered a devastating flash flood in the Teesta River. The flood had completely destroyed roads, bridges, and communication networks across vast areas of North Sikkim, including the Chungthang Dam.

For safety reasons and due to extensive infrastructural damage, Lachen remained completely closed for three years. Amidst this, the Army, BRO (GREF), and the Sikkim administration worked on war footing to restore normal traffic movement by February this year.

Subsequently, on April 5, the 'Taram Chu' road suffered total damage due to a landslide and repair work was again carried out. The road was restored on August 29 but permits to visit Lachen were not issued due to persistent landslides in North Sikkim.

With the situation normalising, the issuance of permits for tourists to visit Lachen resumed on Friday. The Sikkim government and the Mangan district administration took the decision after the Lachen road, specifically the 'Taram Chu' section, was deemed fit for travel.