ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim Govt Rolls Out Odd-Even Vehicle Restriction Norm To Save Fuel

Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Monday rolled out the implementation of the odd-even vehicle restriction norm across the state to save fuel, and strengthened public transport to minimise inconvenience to commuters, an official said.

The implementation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to reduce fuel consumption and spend more wisely in view of the West Asia crisis. According to a notification issued by the state transport department, the new arrangement would come into effect from May 18.

As part of the initiative, City Runner bus services in Gangtok will operate at an interval of 30 minutes from 7 am to 8 pm on the Ranipool-secretariat-Ranipool route to facilitate commuters affected by the odd-even vehicle restriction, the official said. All public transport services will remain operational on Saturdays and Sundays to ensure uninterrupted mobility for the public, he said.

In addition, all Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses, currently operating on assigned routes across the six districts, will continue their services without interruption.