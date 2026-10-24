ETV Bharat / state

Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 To Showcase State's Potential As Premier Adventure Tourism Destination

Gangtok : The 'Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026' is being organized to showcase Sikkim on the global stage as a premier destination for adventure tourism.

The week-long, vibrant festival will be held from November 1 to 7 at Linkimtar in the Namchi district of South Sikkim. Spearheaded by the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the event has generated immense enthusiasm and excitement across the state.

Outlining the comprehensive plans for the festival, Tenzing Geleni, Additional Director (Adventure) of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, stated, "This is the first time such an exhilarating festival is being held in the history of Sikkim. Over 20 thrilling adventure activities—spanning land, water, and air—are being organized across the state's six districts. Our primary objectives are to promote sustainable tourism, create employment opportunities by involving local youth, and further strengthen the state's economy."

Speaking about the focal point and key attractions of the festival, Kazi Sherpa, Additional Director of the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism, said, "Linkimtar will serve as the heart of the festival. The event will feature adventure sports such as ziplining, river rafting, paragliding, hot-air ballooning, and obstacle challenges. Additionally, trekking and various nature-based activities have been arranged across different districts."

Regarding safety measures and the festival's highlights, Deputy Director Manoj Chhetri remarked, "Paragliding is set to be one of the major attractions. All team members participating in the festival have been professionally trained and registered under the 'Sikkim Inspires' initiative." "To ensure safety, tourists participating in paragliding will be covered by insurance."

Regarding plans for cycling and trekking, Deputy Director Brinda Mohan Subba stated, "There will be excellent trails for tourists, such as the 'Heart of Sikkim Trek' and the 'Dzongri-Singalila Round Trek.' A key highlight of the festival is the second edition of 'Tour de Sikkim,' which features a six-day, five-night mountain biking expedition.