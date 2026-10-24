Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 To Showcase State's Potential As Premier Adventure Tourism Destination
The week-long, vibrant festival will be held from November 1 to 7 at Linkimtar in the Namchi district of South Sikkim, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Gangtok: The 'Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026' is being organized to showcase Sikkim on the global stage as a premier destination for adventure tourism.
The week-long, vibrant festival will be held from November 1 to 7 at Linkimtar in the Namchi district of South Sikkim. Spearheaded by the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the event has generated immense enthusiasm and excitement across the state.
Outlining the comprehensive plans for the festival, Tenzing Geleni, Additional Director (Adventure) of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, stated, "This is the first time such an exhilarating festival is being held in the history of Sikkim. Over 20 thrilling adventure activities—spanning land, water, and air—are being organized across the state's six districts. Our primary objectives are to promote sustainable tourism, create employment opportunities by involving local youth, and further strengthen the state's economy."
Speaking about the focal point and key attractions of the festival, Kazi Sherpa, Additional Director of the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism, said, "Linkimtar will serve as the heart of the festival. The event will feature adventure sports such as ziplining, river rafting, paragliding, hot-air ballooning, and obstacle challenges. Additionally, trekking and various nature-based activities have been arranged across different districts."
Regarding safety measures and the festival's highlights, Deputy Director Manoj Chhetri remarked, "Paragliding is set to be one of the major attractions. All team members participating in the festival have been professionally trained and registered under the 'Sikkim Inspires' initiative." "To ensure safety, tourists participating in paragliding will be covered by insurance."
🏔️ Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 Registration is now OPEN for the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026, scheduled from 1–7 November 2026 at Linkhim Tar, Namchi district. Tourism Minister Tshering T. Bhutia said the festival will promote Sikkim as a premier adventure tourism destination, showcasing its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and diverse adventure experiences. Tourists and visitors from India and abroad have been invited to participate and experience Sikkim’s unique blend of nature, culture and adventure. 🔗 The official festival portal is now live, with registrations open. A QR code is also available for registration and further information. #SikkimAdventureTourismFest2026 #Sikkim #AdventureTourism #Namchi #Tourism— Sikkim Media (@SikkimMedia) October 6, 2026
Regarding plans for cycling and trekking, Deputy Director Brinda Mohan Subba stated, "There will be excellent trails for tourists, such as the 'Heart of Sikkim Trek' and the 'Dzongri-Singalila Round Trek.' A key highlight of the festival is the second edition of 'Tour de Sikkim,' which features a six-day, five-night mountain biking expedition.
Spanning approximately 253 kilometers along the historic Silk Route, this trail reaches an altitude of about 4,279 metres above sea level. For the convenience of general tourists, bicycles will also be available for rent at a nominal cost." He further mentioned special arrangements for bird-watching in the bird sanctuaries and protected forest areas of East and West Sikkim—an attraction sure to captivate nature enthusiasts.
Explaining the simple registration process for the festival, Assistant Director (IT) Srijana Pradhan said, "Tourists can make bookings from the comfort of their homes via the official government website (https://adventurefest.sikkimtourism.co.in). Additionally, a dedicated ticket counter is being set up on MG Marg—Gangtok’s busiest thoroughfare—to provide information and sell tickets offline."
Furthermore, while unveiling the roadmap for the 'Gangtok Adventure Fest,' Under Secretary Namgyal Lepcha stated, "The fee for this event has been set at Rs 7,500 per person. To ensure the safety of all participants, every activity will be conducted under the supervision of experienced instructors and in strict adherence to safety protocols."
The State Tourism Department has invited tourists from across the country and abroad to attend this festival, which offers a magnificent blend of Sikkim’s natural beauty, adventure, and excitement.
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