ETV Bharat / state

Sikhs In Bihar To Get Minority Community Benefits; Govt To Consider Ways To 'Classify' Them In Castes

Patna: The Bihar government announced in the Legislative Assembly that it would ensure that the Sikhs in the state would not be deprived of the benefits given to the minority community. It would also consider how to classify the community into different castes.

"We are sensitive and sympathetic towards the needs of the Sikh community in the state. They are provided a place in the state minority commission. We want to ensure the entire Sikh community that they will not be deprived of any benefit that is given to the minority community," Bihar water resources department (WRD) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on behalf of the state government.

Choudhary's statement came in response to a call attention notice moved by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ratnesh Kumar and several other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators, in which they pointed out that the Sikhs were not being issued the "minority certificates" despite the Union government notifying them as a minority community on January 27, 2014.