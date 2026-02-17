Sikhs In Bihar To Get Minority Community Benefits; Govt To Consider Ways To 'Classify' Them In Castes
The Bihar government assured Sikhs that they would not be denied minority benefits, despite no religion-based certificates.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government announced in the Legislative Assembly that it would ensure that the Sikhs in the state would not be deprived of the benefits given to the minority community. It would also consider how to classify the community into different castes.
"We are sensitive and sympathetic towards the needs of the Sikh community in the state. They are provided a place in the state minority commission. We want to ensure the entire Sikh community that they will not be deprived of any benefit that is given to the minority community," Bihar water resources department (WRD) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on behalf of the state government.
Choudhary's statement came in response to a call attention notice moved by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ratnesh Kumar and several other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators, in which they pointed out that the Sikhs were not being issued the "minority certificates" despite the Union government notifying them as a minority community on January 27, 2014.
The NDA legislators further informed that the Right To Public Service forms in the state did not have separate columns for the Sikhs, due to which they are unable to avail various facilities, including admission to educational institutions.
"It is true that we do not provide minority certificates to the Sikhs because there is no such provision in the state. We do not issue certificates in the name of religion here, but we do issue them on the basis of caste. The various facilities we provide are also on the basis of castes," Choudhary said.
The WRD minister added that the government "will discuss the ways to classify the Sikh community on the basis of castes" so that they could be provided with all the facilities due to them.
