Sikhs Can Now Get Their Marriages Registered In Bihar

The move comes in the light of the Supreme Court judgement in civil writ petition Amanjot Singh Chadha v. Union of India and others, 2022.
Patna: The Sikhs could now get their marriages registered in Bihar. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the ‘Bihar Anand Karaj Marriage Registration Rules, 2025’ on Tuesday to facilitate the registration of such marriages. The move comes in the light of the Supreme Court judgement in civil writ petition Amanjot Singh Chadha v. Union of India and others, 2022.
The top court had ruled on September 4, 2025, that those defendants who have not notified the rules pertaining to The Anand Marriage Act, 1909 (amended 2012) till now, must do so within four months from the date of the judgment. Such rules are to be then tabled before the state legislature.
"Once the Anand Karaj rules are notified (in the state gazette), the Sikh weddings solemnised under The Anand Marriage Act could get it registered in Bihar. It will be socially, culturally and religiously useful for the community," Bihar cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary said.
Incidentally, Bihar has famous pilgrimage centres of the Sikhs. A sizeable number of the community is settled in different parts of Bihar. Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Guru of the Sikhs, was born in Patna. Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib, popularly known as Patna Sahib, marks his birthplace and attracts a large number of Sikh devotees from all over the world every year, especially on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Guru Nanak visited Bihar and spread his message across at least seven districts – Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya. Guru Tegh Bahadur (father of Guru Gobind Singh) and his family resided in Bihar for some time.
Cargo hub and logistics park near Darbhanga airport
The Bihar cabinet accorded its administrative approval to acquire over 50 acres of land near the Darbhanga airport at a cost of Rs 139 crore for establishing a cargo hub and logistics park. The cargo hub and logistics park will lead to a quantum jump in the transportation of agricultural and agriculture-related products of Mithilanchal and north Bihar areas, bringing economic development and inclusive prosperity.
A cabinet note by state civil aviation department secretary in-charge, Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, said that the development of aero city and commercial facilities in the logistics park and cargo hub would also help create employment opportunities, and would lead to the inclusive development of eastern Bihar.
Bihar Bhavan at Mumbai
The Bihar government has decided to construct a ‘Bihar Bhavan’ in Mumbai at a cost of over Rs 314 crore. It will help facilitate various administrative, commercial, and business functions of the state government, and will also provide accommodation for visitors from the state to Mumbai.
CCTV cameras in jails
The Nitish cabinet also approved a project of installing 9073 CCTV cameras in 53 prisons of the state at a cost of Rs 155 crore. The work would be executed by the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation.
Apart from the CCTV cameras, the expenditure will also cover related software, field infrastructure, fibre network, local monitoring system, manpower, consultancy, and contingency. The CCTVs previously installed at eight jails in the state would also be integrated into the new system.
