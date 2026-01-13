ETV Bharat / state

Sikhs Can Now Get Their Marriages Registered In Bihar

Patna: The Sikhs could now get their marriages registered in Bihar. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the ‘Bihar Anand Karaj Marriage Registration Rules, 2025’ on Tuesday to facilitate the registration of such marriages. The move comes in the light of the Supreme Court judgement in civil writ petition Amanjot Singh Chadha v. Union of India and others, 2022.

The top court had ruled on September 4, 2025, that those defendants who have not notified the rules pertaining to The Anand Marriage Act, 1909 (amended 2012) till now, must do so within four months from the date of the judgment. Such rules are to be then tabled before the state legislature.

"Once the Anand Karaj rules are notified (in the state gazette), the Sikh weddings solemnised under The Anand Marriage Act could get it registered in Bihar. It will be socially, culturally and religiously useful for the community," Bihar cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Choudhary said.

Incidentally, Bihar has famous pilgrimage centres of the Sikhs. A sizeable number of the community is settled in different parts of Bihar. Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Guru of the Sikhs, was born in Patna. Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib, popularly known as Patna Sahib, marks his birthplace and attracts a large number of Sikh devotees from all over the world every year, especially on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Guru Nanak visited Bihar and spread his message across at least seven districts – Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya. Guru Tegh Bahadur (father of Guru Gobind Singh) and his family resided in Bihar for some time.

Cargo hub and logistics park near Darbhanga airport

The Bihar cabinet accorded its administrative approval to acquire over 50 acres of land near the Darbhanga airport at a cost of Rs 139 crore for establishing a cargo hub and logistics park. The cargo hub and logistics park will lead to a quantum jump in the transportation of agricultural and agriculture-related products of Mithilanchal and north Bihar areas, bringing economic development and inclusive prosperity.