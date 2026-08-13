ETV Bharat / state

Sikh Protesters Block NH-44 In Ambala Over Arrests Linked To Anti-Khalistan Terrorist Front Leader's Assault

Ambala: Tensions escalated in Haryana's Ambala on Thursday after members of the Sikh community blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44) in protest against the arrest of Sikh youths in connection with the alleged assault on Anti-Khalistan Terrorist Front leader Gursimran Singh Mand at Gurdwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib.

A meeting of members of the Sikh community was held at the gurdwara to discuss the arrests. Following the meeting, protesters decided to block NH-44. When a large group of protesters moved towards the highway, police attempted to stop them, which led to a tense situation.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. However, the demonstrators managed to reach the highway and blocked traffic in both directions.

The protesters are demanding the release of the Sikh youths arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Mand. They are also seeking registration of an FIR against Mand.

Members of the Sikh community said the highway blockade would continue until both their demands are addressed. A heavy police presence has been deployed at the spot, and authorities are monitoring the situation.