Sikh Protesters Block NH-44 In Ambala Over Arrests Linked To Anti-Khalistan Terrorist Front Leader's Assault
Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. However, the demonstrators managed to reach the highway and blocked traffic in both directions.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
Ambala: Tensions escalated in Haryana's Ambala on Thursday after members of the Sikh community blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44) in protest against the arrest of Sikh youths in connection with the alleged assault on Anti-Khalistan Terrorist Front leader Gursimran Singh Mand at Gurdwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib.
A meeting of members of the Sikh community was held at the gurdwara to discuss the arrests. Following the meeting, protesters decided to block NH-44. When a large group of protesters moved towards the highway, police attempted to stop them, which led to a tense situation.
Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. However, the demonstrators managed to reach the highway and blocked traffic in both directions.
The protesters are demanding the release of the Sikh youths arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Mand. They are also seeking registration of an FIR against Mand.
Members of the Sikh community said the highway blockade would continue until both their demands are addressed. A heavy police presence has been deployed at the spot, and authorities are monitoring the situation.
Gursimran Singh Mand, president of the International Anti-Khalistan Terrorist Front, had visited Gurdwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib on August 7, when a dispute reportedly broke out.
According to allegations, Mand's vehicle struck members of the congregation, after which an angry crowd and Nihang Sikhs allegedly chased and assaulted him on the road. His Innova vehicle was also reportedly damaged. Police personnel intervened and rescued Mand from the crowd.
Mand later alleged that a crowd surrounded his vehicle and attacked it with swords, sticks and bricks, and smashed its windows. He also said that three Haryana Police personnel who intervened to protect him and his son were assaulted.
Mand further alleged that the attackers forced him to chant pro-Khalistan slogans and assaulted him when he refused. He said that he suffered injuries, including broken teeth, but said he would not be intimidated by the incident.
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