ETV Bharat / state

1822 Sikh Pilgrims Leave For Pakistan Gurdwaras To Celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Parv

Amritsar: A group of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to visit the historical gurdwaras on the occasion of the Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Amid the chanting of 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' and beating of drums, the pilgrims departed from the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) headquarters.

Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, arrived on this auspicious occasion and bid them farewell. He prayed for the safe journey of the pilgrims.

According to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, visa applications and passports of 1828 pilgrims had been submitted to the Pakistan Embassy for the religious visit of which, applications of six pilgrims were rejected.

The Jatha is being led by SGPC member Bibi Parminder Kaur. The group also includes executive committee member Ravinder Singh Khalsa, SGPC member Gurnam Singh Jassal, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala and General Manager Lakhbir Singh.

Talking to the media after sending off the Jatha, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said, "Every Sikh who invokes the name of Guru Nanak in his daily prayers wishes for the 'darshan-deedar' and maintenance of those holy shrines from which the Panth has been separated. I am also praying before Guru Sahib to maintain peace and brotherhood in this region".

Jathedar Gargajj demanded the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Pakistan at the earliest. "The mother tongue of Punjab on both sides is Punjabi, which is a strong thread of mutual love and shared heritage. The opening of this corridor that connects hearts is extremely important", he added.