1822 Sikh Pilgrims Leave For Pakistan Gurdwaras To Celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Parv
As part of the 10-day pilgrimage, the group will visit Sri Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib and others.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Amritsar: A group of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to visit the historical gurdwaras on the occasion of the Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Amid the chanting of 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' and beating of drums, the pilgrims departed from the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) headquarters.
Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, arrived on this auspicious occasion and bid them farewell. He prayed for the safe journey of the pilgrims.
According to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, visa applications and passports of 1828 pilgrims had been submitted to the Pakistan Embassy for the religious visit of which, applications of six pilgrims were rejected.
The Jatha is being led by SGPC member Bibi Parminder Kaur. The group also includes executive committee member Ravinder Singh Khalsa, SGPC member Gurnam Singh Jassal, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala and General Manager Lakhbir Singh.
Talking to the media after sending off the Jatha, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said, "Every Sikh who invokes the name of Guru Nanak in his daily prayers wishes for the 'darshan-deedar' and maintenance of those holy shrines from which the Panth has been separated. I am also praying before Guru Sahib to maintain peace and brotherhood in this region".
Jathedar Gargajj demanded the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Pakistan at the earliest. "The mother tongue of Punjab on both sides is Punjabi, which is a strong thread of mutual love and shared heritage. The opening of this corridor that connects hearts is extremely important", he added.
He appealed to the governments of both India and Pakistan to increase the number of visas while respecting the religious sentiments of the devotees and provide simple facilities like 'on arrival visa' to Sikhs for paying obeisance at the historical shrines.
He also supported the resolution passed by the SGPC General House, in which permission has been sought to send protocol Jathas on the occasion of Jyoti Jyot Diwas of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Parkash Parv of the fourth Guru, Sri Guru Ram Das Ji in Chuna Mandi in Lahore.
SGPC member Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala said that the 10-day Jatra is no less than a great blessing for the devotees. The Jatha will first reach Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, where the devotees will pay homage at Patti Sahib, Kiara Sahib and other historical gurdwaras besides the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, he said.
After this, the Jatha will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda and reach Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib (Hassan Abdal). From there, they will visit Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, he added.
Lauding the preservation of the original form of historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan, the SGPC member said that in the last leg of the journey, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, a Sikh shrine in Lahore, built to commemorate the martyrdom of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, and other holy places will be visited.
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