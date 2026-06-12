ETV Bharat / state

94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Forced To Return From Wagah Border After Clearance Failure

Sikh pilgrims wave from a bus as they leave for Pakistan to visit various Gurdwaras to commemorate Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom anniversary, in Amritsar on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Kurukshetra: A 'jatha' of 94 Sikh pilgrims from Haryana, which was headed to Pakistan to pay obeisance at historic Sikh shrines, had to return from the Attari-Wagah border after they allegedly failed to get the final clearance in time despite holding valid visas.

The Akal Panthak Morcha, a Sikh body, on Thursday accused the Centre and the Haryana government of failing to provide timely clearance to the Sikh pilgrims from the state to travel to Pakistan on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of fifth Sikh master, Guru Arjan Dev. Due to the delay in the required security clearance from the Centre, they could not travel despite holding valid visas, the Sikh body claimed.

It also alleged that there was a delay in submitting the verification report from the state government to the Centre which, in turn, prevented the Centre from granting timely clearance to enable the pilgrims to proceed for the pilgrimage. The jatha (group) waited at Attari international border in Punjab's Amritsar district till late Wednesday before finally deciding to return.

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), which sponsors the pilgrims from the state wishing to travel as part of the 'jatha', said they were pursuing the necessary approvals from the Haryana Home Department and later on the state government forwarded the case to the Centre.

When contacted over phone, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda on Thursday said for the pilgrimage to Pakistan, notification was issued on June 1 and the committee received its copy only on June 3. After that there were a couple of holidays leaving less time to complete the documentation and other formalities, he said.