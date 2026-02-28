Sikh Gurus ‘Disrespect’ Row: Top Punjab Officials Appear Before Delhi Assembly Privileges Panel
Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), DGP and Jalandhar Police Commissioner appeared before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee on Friday over an alleged breach of privilege.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
By Ashutosh Jha
New Delhi: Senior officials from Punjab appeared before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee on Friday. The matter pertains to the dignity of the House and an alleged breach of privilege in the wider case against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi for allegedly insulting Sikh Gurus, which is currently under investigation by the committee.
Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Alok Shekhar, DGP Gaurav Yadav, and Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur attended the meeting and presented their respective views.
Report To Be Tabled In The House
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, after an important meeting, said the committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter. He clarified that it is difficult at this stage to say how long the investigation will take, but the report will be tabled in the House once it is ready.
Thereafter, the final decision will be taken by the Chair based on the House’s recommendations and established rules.
He said that no compromise can be made with the privileges of the House and its members. Maintaining the dignity of the Assembly is our priority as it reflects our constitutional framework.
During proceedings, the Speaker referred to the issue of disrespect. On January 6, 2026, an incident involving the alleged insult of Sikh Gurus occurred on the House floor.
The resolution process is underway and will reach its logical end. Vijender Gupta assured that the process follows established rules and is transparent. He added that Assembly actions are guided by justice and fairness, not malice.
Committee members present included Chairman Parduymn Singh Rajput, Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Ram Singh Netaji, Ravi Kant, Satish Upadhyay, Surender Kumar and Surya Prakash Khatri.
Allegations Against Atishi Over Insult To Sikh Gurus
The officials had not appeared earlier in response to the first notice issued by the Delhi Assembly and had sought more time. Subsequently, Assembly Secretary Ranjit Singh issued a second notice summoning them again. In response to this notice, they appeared before the Privileges Committee and presented their stand.
It may be noted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs had disrupted Assembly proceedings for two days, demanding action against Atishi over the alleged insult to Sikh Gurus.
During the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly held in January, LoP Atishi was accused of insulting Sikh Gurus during a discussion in the House. A video of the alleged remarks was posted on X by Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra.
Following this, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, Iqbal Singh, filed a complaint with Jalandhar Police. Based on the video, Jalandhar Police registered a case against Kapil Mishra.
Also Read:
- Bomb Threat Emails Target Delhi Assembly, Secretariat, Red Fort and Schools; Searches Find Nothing
- Delhi Privileges Panel Cracks Whip: Punjab Home Secretary, DGP Told To Reply By February 20 In Atishi Case
- Punjab Report On Allegation Against Atishi In Sikh Guru Case Ready, To Be Sent To Delhi Assembly Secretariat Soon