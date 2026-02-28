ETV Bharat / state

Sikh Gurus ‘Disrespect’ Row: Top Punjab Officials Appear Before Delhi Assembly Privileges Panel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter. ( ANI )

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: Senior officials from Punjab appeared before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee on Friday. The matter pertains to the dignity of the House and an alleged breach of privilege in the wider case against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi for allegedly insulting Sikh Gurus, which is currently under investigation by the committee.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Alok Shekhar, DGP Gaurav Yadav, and Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur attended the meeting and presented their respective views.

Report To Be Tabled In The House

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, after an important meeting, said the committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter. He clarified that it is difficult at this stage to say how long the investigation will take, but the report will be tabled in the House once it is ready.

Thereafter, the final decision will be taken by the Chair based on the House’s recommendations and established rules.

He said that no compromise can be made with the privileges of the House and its members. Maintaining the dignity of the Assembly is our priority as it reflects our constitutional framework.