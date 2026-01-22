ETV Bharat / state

Sikar Court Acquits Lawrence Bishnoi In Ex-Sarpanch Sardar Rao Murder Case; Nine Get Life, Jail Terms

Sikar: Nearly nine years after the murder of former Jurathra gram panchayat sarpanch Sardar Rao, an SC-ST court in Sikar on Wednesday acquitted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one other accused, while three accused were sentenced to life imprisonment and six others to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (SC-ST Court) Renuka Hooda acquitted Lawrence Bishnoi and Yatendrapal, granting them the benefit of doubt. The court awarded life imprisonment to three accused, Hardevram, Arun and Harendra.

Those sentenced to 10 years in jail include Sunil, Mukesh, Bhanu Pratap, Narendra, Kuldeep and Om Prakash. One accused, Subhash Mund alias Subhash Baral, is absconding, and the court has kept its verdict against him reserved.

On Tuesday, the court pronounced the judgment on conviction and acquittal, while the order on sentencing was delivered on Wednesday. During the proceedings, Lawrence Bishnoi appeared before the court via video conferencing, while the other accused were produced in court amid tight security.

Senior advocate Raghunath Ram Sula, who argued the case, stated that the court delivered its verdict based on the available evidence and witnesses. The court held that the role of the three accused in the conspiracy and execution of the murder was clearly established, while others were given the benefit of the doubt.