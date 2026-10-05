ETV Bharat / state

Signs Of Trouble In Uttarakhand Congress? Harish Rawat Going Full Throttle Ahead Of Polls Puts Party In A Spot

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's heightened political activities and roadshows, months before the assembly elections, has sparked speculations on whether all is well within the state Congress party unit.

At a time when the State Congress Pradesh Committee is rolling out its own schedule of pre-poll events, 'Harda', as Harish Rawat is popularly known, has parallelly launched a series of programmes, including roadshows, across various assembly constituencies and districts in the state, which goes to polls early next year. Rawat has reportedly been summoned to Delhi by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal amid growing concerns within the party. Asked whether Rawat is carving out a parallel political path independent of the party organisation, State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said such matters would be discussed within party forums and decisions will be taken through consensus following internal deliberations. He noted that Harish Rawat is a senior party leader and that discussions were held with him on several issues. "Such matters will be discussed within the party itself. Internal deliberations will take place to resolve any issue, and a decision will be reached through consensus." Rawat, a veteran politician associated with Congress for over four decades, has returned to the state after remaining away for around two months, as he was undergoing treatment due to health complications. The discourse around his political activity is particularly significant because, for some time, the party high command had kept him away from major organisational responsibilities. Since then, there has been much speculation within the Congress regarding his political future and his role within the party. However, the way Rawat has ramped up political activities since returning to Uttarakhand suggests he intends to remain active in the state's politics.