Signs Of Trouble In Uttarakhand Congress? Harish Rawat Going Full Throttle Ahead Of Polls Puts Party In A Spot
Veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat's political yatras in various assembly constituencies and districts in Uttarakhand have fueled speculation about shifting political dynamics within the Congress.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's heightened political activities and roadshows, months before the assembly elections, has sparked speculations on whether all is well within the state Congress party unit.
At a time when the State Congress Pradesh Committee is rolling out its own schedule of pre-poll events, 'Harda', as Harish Rawat is popularly known, has parallelly launched a series of programmes, including roadshows, across various assembly constituencies and districts in the state, which goes to polls early next year.
Rawat has reportedly been summoned to Delhi by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal amid growing concerns within the party.
🔥 सुल्तानपुर ने दिया अपनापन, कारवां ने पकड़ी नई रफ्तार! ❤️✊ धन्यवाद एवं जनसंवाद यात्रा के दौरान क्षेत्रवासियों एवं कांग्रेसजनों द्वारा किए गए आत्मीय स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन के लिए हृदय से आभार। आपका स्नेह, विश्वास और साथ ही हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है। 🙏 “हर कदम जनसंवाद, हर दिल में विश्वास!” ✊🔥 https://t.co/ClqRHGV2Bz 📍 सुल्तानपुर, लक्सर #Mission2027 #Congress4Uttarakhand #HaridwarRural #JanSamvad #DhanyawadYatra #Congress @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCUttarakhand— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) October 1, 2026
Asked whether Rawat is carving out a parallel political path independent of the party organisation, State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said such matters would be discussed within party forums and decisions will be taken through consensus following internal deliberations. He noted that Harish Rawat is a senior party leader and that discussions were held with him on several issues. "Such matters will be discussed within the party itself. Internal deliberations will take place to resolve any issue, and a decision will be reached through consensus."
Rawat, a veteran politician associated with Congress for over four decades, has returned to the state after remaining away for around two months, as he was undergoing treatment due to health complications.
The discourse around his political activity is particularly significant because, for some time, the party high command had kept him away from major organisational responsibilities. Since then, there has been much speculation within the Congress regarding his political future and his role within the party. However, the way Rawat has ramped up political activities since returning to Uttarakhand suggests he intends to remain active in the state's politics.
दिनांक: 5 अक्टूबर, 2026 का भ्रमण कार्यक्रम “धन्यवाद एवं जनसंवाद यात्रा”.... 📍जसपुर → काशीपुर → रामनगर → कालाढूंगी → हल्द्वानी ✊🔥 “बदलाव की हुंकार—2027 में बदलाव का संकल्प, बढ़ता रहे जनकारवां” ✊🔥 रात्रि विश्राम - मोहनरी, अल्मोड़ा #DhanyawadYatra #JanSamvadYatra #Jaspur #Kashipur #Ramnagar #Kaladhungi #Haldwani #HarishRawat #TourProgramme— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) October 3, 2026
While he has faced health-related challenges, questions have also arisen about his political role amidst the emergence of new faces within the Congress. Rawat, however, has already clarified that he will not contest the upcoming assembly elections. Despite this, the debate regarding his potential candidacy for the Chief Minister's post and his role in the party during the elections persists.
When ETV Bharat asked Godiyal if Harish Rawat would be spoken to and advised to coordinate his programmes through the State Congress Committee, Godiyal said, "Harish Rawat is a senior leader of the party. Such matters are discussed within party forums. I met him just a day ago. We discussed several issues related to state politics. Along with this specific matter, we also discussed other issues."
Earlier, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and party's Uttarakhand state in-charge Kumari Selja had shot a letter to Harish Rawat, expressing strong displeasure and asking the latter not to proceed with his programmes.
In the letter, Selja said, "It has come to our notice that you are undertaking a yatra in the state. This has neither been discussed with the undersigned (Selja), nor with the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president."
Selja also pointed out that Rawat had recently made some controversial statements. She said that elections are due in the state in the coming months and that the party needs to present a united front. "You will also appreciate that any such parallel programme at this juncture will not be in the interest of the party. You may therefore not go ahead with these programmes," she added.
However, despite party orders, Rawat announced that he is pressing ahead with his public outreach programme from Jaspur to Haldwani in Kumaon on Monday (October 5).
साथियों, चुनौती बड़ी है। लेकिन उत्तराखंड के स्वाभिमान के लिए हमारा संकल्प भी दृढ़ है! 'धन्यवाद एवं जनसंवाद यात्रा' के इस दौर में अब रुकना नहीं है। उठो, चलो... राज्य में बदलाव लाना है और कांग्रेस को वापस लाना है! जसपुर से हल्द्वानी तक, आइए आज साथ मिलते हैं, संवाद करते हैं और देवभूमि के हक की लड़ाई को आगे बढ़ाते हैं। #ThankYouAndPublicDialogueYatra #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhandiyat #Devbhoomi #PublicDialogue #Jaspur #Haldwani #Congress— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) October 5, 2026
In a social media post on Monday, Rawat said, "Friends, the challenge is great. But for the pride of Uttarakhand, our resolve is also firm! There is no stopping now in this phase of 'Dhanyavad Evam Jansamvad Yatra'. Rise, let's go... We have to bring change in the state and bring the Congress back! From Jaspur to Haldwani, let us come together today, engage in dialogue, and take forward the fight for the rights of Devbhoomi."
Party sources said Congress leadership has all eyes on Harish Rawat's activism. For now, it seems the party leadership is opting for dialogue and internal consultation rather than a direct confrontation regarding Rawat's activities.