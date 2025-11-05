Significant Drop In Stubble Burning Brings Slight Improvement In AQI In Delhi
Delhi's average AQI was recorded at 291 on Tuesday, an improvement from the 366 recorded earlier.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
New Delhi: While Delhi-NCR's air quality may still be in the "very poor" category, some positive signs have emerged amid the ever-increasing pollution. Latest data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) shows that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has significantly decreased this season, which is directly impacting the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI). Strict monitoring, fines, deployment of flying squads, and stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have further intensified the pollution control campaign.
CAQM posted on X that the capital's average AQI on Tuesday was 291, which falls in the "very poor" category. The day before, Delhi's daily average AQI was 366, but it had dropped to 309. This means that air quality has been gradually improving for two consecutive days.
Stubble burning cases decline in Punjab and Haryana
According to the CAQM, stubble burning cases have declined significantly compared to last year. Between September 15 and November 3, 2,518 farm fires were recorded in Punjab, compared to 4,132 in 2024. Haryana also recorded only 145 fires during the same period, compared to 857 last year. This decline in stubble burning cases reflects the state governments' monitoring, awareness campaigns for farmers, and efforts to manage stubble.
Strict monitoring, heavy fines, and FIRs in the plains
The Commission reported in the post that 2,161 farms were inspected in Punjab and 121 in Haryana. Environmental compensation fines of ₹5275,000 in Punjab and ₹300,000 in Haryana were imposed for violating the rules. Additionally, 946 FIRs were registered in Punjab under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, while action was taken against 42 farmers in Haryana. This is the first time such a large number of cases have been registered for stubble burning.
31 Flying Squads Deployed for Inspection
The CAQM has established a special cell in Chandigarh to immediately control stubble burning incidents. Additionally, 31 Flying Squads are conducting continuous field monitoring in Punjab and Haryana to ensure prompt reporting and action on any incidents.
Strict Measures Implemented in Delhi under GRAP
Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi-NCR on October 14th and Stage 2 on October 19th. Currently, various departments in the NCR are implementing 39 targeted actions, including measures such as curbing industrial emissions, dust control at construction sites, road cleaning, and vehicle inspections.
Old Commercial Vehicles Banned in Delhi
To control vehicle pollution, a complete ban has been imposed on the entry of all BS-III and below commercial goods vehicles into Delhi from November 1st. This has reduced the entry of polluting vehicles into the capital to almost zero.
Efforts to be intensified in the coming days
The Air Quality Management Commission stated that it will intensify pollution control efforts in all sectors in collaboration with the Delhi government, NCR states, and the Punjab administration. The goal is to improve air quality in the coming days. While the slight improvement in AQI and a significant drop in stubble burning cases offer hope, the peak of pollution is still far away. In such a situation, both government agencies and the public must share their responsibilities.
Read More: