Significant Drop In Stubble Burning Brings Slight Improvement In AQI In Delhi

New Delhi: While Delhi-NCR's air quality may still be in the "very poor" category, some positive signs have emerged amid the ever-increasing pollution. Latest data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) shows that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has significantly decreased this season, which is directly impacting the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI). Strict monitoring, fines, deployment of flying squads, and stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have further intensified the pollution control campaign.

CAQM posted on X that the capital's average AQI on Tuesday was 291, which falls in the "very poor" category. The day before, Delhi's daily average AQI was 366, but it had dropped to 309. This means that air quality has been gradually improving for two consecutive days.

Stubble burning cases decline in Punjab and Haryana

According to the CAQM, stubble burning cases have declined significantly compared to last year. Between September 15 and November 3, 2,518 farm fires were recorded in Punjab, compared to 4,132 in 2024. Haryana also recorded only 145 fires during the same period, compared to 857 last year. This decline in stubble burning cases reflects the state governments' monitoring, awareness campaigns for farmers, and efforts to manage stubble.

Strict monitoring, heavy fines, and FIRs in the plains

The Commission reported in the post that 2,161 farms were inspected in Punjab and 121 in Haryana. Environmental compensation fines of ₹5275,000 in Punjab and ₹300,000 in Haryana were imposed for violating the rules. Additionally, 946 FIRs were registered in Punjab under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, while action was taken against 42 farmers in Haryana. This is the first time such a large number of cases have been registered for stubble burning.

31 Flying Squads Deployed for Inspection