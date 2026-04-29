ETV Bharat / state

'Special Assam Gamosa' Auctioned For Rs 2.4 Lakh; It's A Divine Thing, Says Proud Owner

The special Gamosa which was auctioned at Shri Vishnu Temple in Mangaldai in Assam this year ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaldoi (Assam): Believe it or not, a traditional handwoven Gamosa from Mangaldai in Assam was auctioned for an astonishing Rs 2,45,001 at the annual religious event held at Arjuntal Shri Vishnu Temple here recently.

The Gamosa, a traditional handwoven, rectangular white cotton cloth with red borders and woven motifs, was purchased by Darrang Zilla Parishad member Bitopan Deka during the auction.

It is believed that a special Gamosa, which costs in the range of Rs one to 2.5 lakh, brings prosperity to the house and the people who keep it with utmost respect.

According to sources, there is a difference between a normal Gamosa and a specially weaved Gamosa--one is for daily use and the other is for special purposes.

While a normal Gamosa costs nearly Rs 70 to Rs 150, a special traditional handwoven Gamosa costs nearly Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.