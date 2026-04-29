'Special Assam Gamosa' Auctioned For Rs 2.4 Lakh; It's A Divine Thing, Says Proud Owner
It is believed that the Gamosa auctioned by Shri Vishnu temple in Magaldai brings prosperity to those who keep it, reports Prabin Baruah.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Mangaldoi (Assam): Believe it or not, a traditional handwoven Gamosa from Mangaldai in Assam was auctioned for an astonishing Rs 2,45,001 at the annual religious event held at Arjuntal Shri Vishnu Temple here recently.
The Gamosa, a traditional handwoven, rectangular white cotton cloth with red borders and woven motifs, was purchased by Darrang Zilla Parishad member Bitopan Deka during the auction.
It is believed that a special Gamosa, which costs in the range of Rs one to 2.5 lakh, brings prosperity to the house and the people who keep it with utmost respect.
According to sources, there is a difference between a normal Gamosa and a specially weaved Gamosa--one is for daily use and the other is for special purposes.
While a normal Gamosa costs nearly Rs 70 to Rs 150, a special traditional handwoven Gamosa costs nearly Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.
As per historical accounts, a Vishnu temple was established at Dahi Arjuntol in Mangaldoi in Assam in 1866. Vishnu Puja is observed at this temple every year since then, making it an important place.
A specially woven Gamosa is kept at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple covering the 'Bhagwad Gita'. On the occasion of Vishnu Puja, it is uncovered in the presence of worshipers and public. The occasion is considered to be a sacred one.
Every year, the temple committee auctions this special Gamosa, the proceeds from which is used for the welfare of the temple.
"In the past eleven years, whoever has taken this Gamosa to their home, has seen only happiness and prosperity," said a member of the temple committee.
This year's owner, Bitopan Deka said, "It's a divine thing, you may have the money but things may not go accordingly. I tried in last two years, but due to personal reasons, I failed to acquire it. But this year I have been able to get it in the auction."
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