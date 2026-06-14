ETV Bharat / state

Signature Forgery Case: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Reaches CID Headquarters For Questioning

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reaches the CID headquarters for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged forgery of the signatures of MLAs for the appointment of the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, in Kolkata, Sunday, June 14, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reached the CID headquarters in Kolkata on Sunday for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged forgery of the signatures of MLAs for the appointment of the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. According to CID officials, the sleuths were not satisfied with the replies of the Diamond Harbour MP during his interrogation last week, and hence have been summoned again.

The CID has also summoned TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh for questioning on Sunday, and there is a probability that the two leaders may be made to sit face-to-face for interrogation, an officer said. Ghosh is scheduled to appear before the CID officers at Bhaban Bhawan around 3 pm. "Banerjee has been asked to provide some specific documents in connection with the case," the CID officer said.

On May 6, TMC legislators met at Banerjee's Kalighat residence and proposed the name of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Legislators present at the meeting reportedly expressed support by a show of hands.