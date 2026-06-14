ETV Bharat / state

Signature Forgery Case: Kunal Ghosh Appears Before CID, Abhishek Banerjee Already Being Questioned

Kolkata: Beleghata Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh appeared at the West Bengal CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhawan on Sunday afternoon after being summoned by the investigators. This comes while Trinamool Congress All India general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was already being questioned by the CID officials since morning.

There are speculations of a face-to-face interrogation involving Ghosh and Banerjee, but the CID has not yet made any official statement regarding this.

Sources at Bhabani Bhawan indicate that Ghosh was present at the party meeting concerning the process of electing the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Investigators are seeking to understand what was discussed at that meeting, how the relevant documents were prepared, and who was involved in the subsequent handling of the controversial resolution.

On the other hand, Banerjee, who had appeared for questioning in connection with this case on Thursday after skipping thrice, has been undergoing questioning for several hours since Sunday morning. Sources claim that investigating officers are primarily trying to ascertain his version of events regarding the Assembly's resolution book, the allegations concerning signatures, and the associated administrative procedures.