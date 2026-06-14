Signature Forgery Case: Kunal Ghosh Appears Before CID, Abhishek Banerjee Already Being Questioned
Abhishek Banerjee, who appeared appeared before CID on Thursday, was again summoned on Sunday and is being grilled since morning, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Kolkata: Beleghata Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh appeared at the West Bengal CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhawan on Sunday afternoon after being summoned by the investigators. This comes while Trinamool Congress All India general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was already being questioned by the CID officials since morning.
There are speculations of a face-to-face interrogation involving Ghosh and Banerjee, but the CID has not yet made any official statement regarding this.
Sources at Bhabani Bhawan indicate that Ghosh was present at the party meeting concerning the process of electing the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Investigators are seeking to understand what was discussed at that meeting, how the relevant documents were prepared, and who was involved in the subsequent handling of the controversial resolution.
On the other hand, Banerjee, who had appeared for questioning in connection with this case on Thursday after skipping thrice, has been undergoing questioning for several hours since Sunday morning. Sources claim that investigating officers are primarily trying to ascertain his version of events regarding the Assembly's resolution book, the allegations concerning signatures, and the associated administrative procedures.
The allegations of signature forgery in the Assembly have already sparked a heated debate in the state's political arena. The opposition demands an impartial investigation and disclosure of actual facts. Conversely, the Trinamool leadership has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.
CID sources said that investigators have uncovered crucial information while examining various aspects of the case. It seeks to gather a detailed information regarding the roles played by Banerjee and Ghosh along with any relevant details they might possess. Previously, CID officials had conducted a search operation at Ghosh's residence as part of the investigation. Sources said the operation was conducted to gather documents and information related to an investigation.
Notably, a closed-door meeting of the Trinamool Congress took place on Saturday evening at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat. During the meeting, Banerjee and Ghosh engaged in a direct confrontation in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. According to Trinamool sources, the situation escalated to such a point that Mamata Banerjee herself had to intervene to halt the heated exchange between the two leaders.
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