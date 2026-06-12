ETV Bharat / state

Signature Forgery Case: CID Seeks Original Resolution Book From Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee arrives to appear before the West Bengal CID for questioning, at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata on Thursday. ( PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the case related to alleged forgery of the signatures of several Trinamool MLAs on a May 6 resolution for the election of the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

The CID on Thursday questioned All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for hours in connection with this case. Sources said that following a lengthy interrogation, Banerjee has been directed to appear at Bhabani Bhawan (West Bengal Police headquarters) again.

At the heart of the investigation lies the controversial resolution book, the document where the proposal to elect the Leader of the Opposition based on the MLAs' consent was allegedly adopted. Investigators believe this document could be the most crucial piece of evidence in verifying the facts of the case.

Sources said the investigators posed numerous questions to Abhishek Banerjee and sought detailed information regarding the claim that the copy of the resolution submitted to the Speaker bore the signatures of 70 MLAs. The CID suspects that several signatures on the list are forged.

Investigators noted that the names of certain individuals in the submitted document were written entirely in capital letters. They questioned how an MLA's signature could consist merely of a name written in block capitals. An investigation is also underway to determine whether those names were actually written by the respective MLAs themselves.