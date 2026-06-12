Signature Forgery Case: CID Seeks Original Resolution Book From Abhishek Banerjee
CID is probing claims that signatures of several TMC MLAs on a resolution for the election of the Leader of the Opposition were forged
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the case related to alleged forgery of the signatures of several Trinamool MLAs on a May 6 resolution for the election of the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly.
The CID on Thursday questioned All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for hours in connection with this case. Sources said that following a lengthy interrogation, Banerjee has been directed to appear at Bhabani Bhawan (West Bengal Police headquarters) again.
At the heart of the investigation lies the controversial resolution book, the document where the proposal to elect the Leader of the Opposition based on the MLAs' consent was allegedly adopted. Investigators believe this document could be the most crucial piece of evidence in verifying the facts of the case.
Sources said the investigators posed numerous questions to Abhishek Banerjee and sought detailed information regarding the claim that the copy of the resolution submitted to the Speaker bore the signatures of 70 MLAs. The CID suspects that several signatures on the list are forged.
Investigators noted that the names of certain individuals in the submitted document were written entirely in capital letters. They questioned how an MLA's signature could consist merely of a name written in block capitals. An investigation is also underway to determine whether those names were actually written by the respective MLAs themselves.
CID sources revealed that inquiries were also made regarding Banerjee's role, given that his signature appeared at the bottom of the resolution copy. He was questioned on various aspects, including whether the consent of the 70 MLAs was actually obtained, whether each of them was contacted, and who attended the meeting.
Investigators maintain that recovering the original resolution book would make it easy to cross-check exactly how many MLAs signed the document and how many signatures were forged, as alleged. Consequently, recovering this document has become a priority for the CID.
Searches have already been conducted at various locations, including the party office. Sources claim that a search was even carried out at Abhishek Banerjee's residence. However, that crucial document has not yet been found.
Sources claim that Banerjee failed to clearly answer several questions during his interrogation, and he has been directed to appear again for the next round of questioning, which will focus on examining details regarding the whereabouts of the resolution book, meeting minutes, and information concerning the consent of the MLAs.
This issue has sparked intense discussions within the state's political circles, with public attention now focused on the veracity of the signature forgery allegations, whether the original document will be recovered, and what direction the investigation will eventually take.
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