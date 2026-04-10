ETV Bharat / state

Signal Lost: Crowd Cheers As Thieves Cash In And 450 Phones Go Missing At Modi Rally

Their main grievance was that the police were allegedly reluctant to register theft complaints. According to them, despite catching 10 suspected thieves red-handed and handing them over, no meaningful action followed.

At a public meeting held at Asansol’s Polo Ground on Thursday, the alleged mass theft triggered protests and a late-night standoff outside Hirapur police station in Paschim Bardhaman district. BJP workers and supporters, clearly unimpressed by this unintended 'digital disappearance,' surrounded the police station until late Thursday night.

While Modi spoke about development, governance, and the future of the state with his six promises if the BJP came to power, a parallel ground reality unfolded in the crowd, where nearly 450 mobile phones reportedly vanished, turning a political spectacle into a pickpocket’s paradise.

Asansol: What was meant to be a high-voltage show of strength ahead of the Assembly elections—complete with big promises, bigger rhetoric, and the star power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- ended with an unexpected takeaway. Hundreds of attendees quite literally 'lost connection' in the rally.

The protest gained political momentum when Asansol South constituency BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul arrived at the police station to back the demonstrators. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress candidate Moloy Ghatak couldn’t resist taking a swipe at the situation.

The rally itself drew massive crowds from Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, and Bankura districts, exactly the kind of turnout political strategists dream of. Unfortunately, it seems the crowd also provided perfect cover for pickpockets, who allegedly made off with mobile phones, wallets, gold chains, and other valuables. BJP workers claim several thieves were caught on the spot and handed over to the police at Hirapur station. Police, for their part, confirmed receiving multiple complaints, detaining a few individuals, and recovering several phones. An investigation is underway.

However, BJP workers remain dissatisfied. Somnath Mondal, one of the party workers, expressed his frustration bluntly. "This is the Prime Minister’s rally, the country’s top leader. If the police cannot ensure security here, how will they protect ordinary citizens? Not only that, they are not even taking complaints," he alleged.

Jhulan Majhi, another BJP supporter who lost his phone, shared his ordeal. "I went to see Narendra Modi. But my phone was stolen there. I immediately informed the officer on duty, but he said he could do nothing. I then went to the cybercrime department, where they told me to file a complaint at the police station. When I went there, the police initially refused to take my complaint. Later, I returned with all my documents and managed to file them, but I still haven’t got my phone back," Majhi said.

As the issue escalated, Agnimitra Paul personally went to speak with police officials at Hirapur station. On the other side of the political aisle, Moloy Ghatak delivered a sharp and somewhat cheeky remark. "Around 450 mobile phones were stolen at Narendra Modi’s rally. This shows who attended the rally and what kind of people this party is bringing along. I have also heard that several BJP workers have been detained," he said.

With election rhetoric in full swing and accusations flying thick and fast, the Asansol rally has ended up offering more than just political messaging. It was a curious blend of campaign theatre and cautionary tale, where amid promises of a better future, many supporters were left searching not just for answers, but for their missing phones and a real-life lesson in 'losing connection.'