Sigachi Blast: Telangana Committee Says Management Negligence Caused Massive Loss of Lives

Hyderabad: The Telangana government-appointed technical expert committee has stated that the main cause of the accident at the Sigachi factory in Sangareddy district of Telangana was management negligence. It said the massive loss of life occurred because safety norms for the industry and workers were ignored, resulting in the June 30 explosion.

According to the committee, the accident occurred in the packaging area, where 17 tonnes of flammable micro-crystalline cellulose (MCC) reached temperatures of 900-1,000 degrees Centigrade.

It was revealed that 26 dead bodies were found in an area of ​​750 sqft next to the sealing machine. It was said that the factory's department ignored the management violations.

The government-appointed CSIR-IICT and the Nagpur Forensic Fire Cyber Investigators Technical Expert Committee have submitted their final report to the government on the Sigachi industry accident.