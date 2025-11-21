ETV Bharat / state

Sigachi Blast: Telangana Committee Says Management Negligence Caused Massive Loss of Lives

The committee blamed management negligence for the June 30 explosion in which 17 tonnes of flammable material overheated to 900-1,000 degrees Centigrade, killing 54 people.

Sigachi blast
The Sigachi blast was caused by management negligence, the Telangana expert committee reported. (File Photo/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

Updated : November 21, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana government-appointed technical expert committee has stated that the main cause of the accident at the Sigachi factory in Sangareddy district of Telangana was management negligence. It said the massive loss of life occurred because safety norms for the industry and workers were ignored, resulting in the June 30 explosion.

According to the committee, the accident occurred in the packaging area, where 17 tonnes of flammable micro-crystalline cellulose (MCC) reached temperatures of 900-1,000 degrees Centigrade.

It was revealed that 26 dead bodies were found in an area of ​​750 sqft next to the sealing machine. It was said that the factory's department ignored the management violations.

The government-appointed CSIR-IICT and the Nagpur Forensic Fire Cyber Investigators Technical Expert Committee have submitted their final report to the government on the Sigachi industry accident.

What Does The Report Say?

  • A massive explosion occurred at 9.25 AM on June 30 at the Sigachi industry. The blast destroyed the building structure and key operational units. Fifty-four individuals lost their lives, including 43 workers and three security personnel. Of those deceased, eight bodies were charred due to extreme heat, and eight others died en route to the hospital.
  • The committee stated that a sealing machine operating in the packaging room generated heat, which initiated a high-intensity explosion. This created a dust cloud that contributed to the destruction.
  • The fire spread over 25 m, causing damage to the engineering stores and the HR building. The vice president’s car caught fire and was destroyed due to improper storage of sodium chloride.

The Committee Assessed The Severity Of The Accident As Follows

  • The sealing machine and adjoining space were destroyed, causing the deaths of 46 people in the vicinity of the sealing machine.
  • The flammable MCC material in the packing room generated temperatures of 900 to 1,000 degrees. The heat intensity was 25-30 kilowatts.
  • The first floor above the packing section collapsed due to the force of the explosion. The people inside had no chance to save their lives as it fell to the ground floor.
  • When the factory increased its productivity, the management did not hire expert workers. Even as new, inexperienced workers were hired to operate the sealing machine, worker density in a small space increased.

Negligence At Every Step

  • Despite increased capacity and productivity, and the arrival of other machines, no new construction has been undertaken. Since 2022, the additional burden on this structure has increased by 65 per cent.
  • Although it is known that MCC is flammable and explosive in air, management has failed to prevent the risks of dust accumulation, storage, and fire.
  • Although chemicals unrelated to MCC were stored there, the reasons for that were not stated. No fire safety system was installed in the industry.

Committee Recommendations

  • The risk intensity of industries in the orange (medium) and extreme (red) categories should be assessed annually.
  • Electrical appliances, fittings and dust in industries should not cause accidents.
  • Dust emitted during production should be managed safely on a regular basis. Floors and equipment should be cleaned only with approved vacuum cleaners.
  • Only engineers with higher education and skills should be appointed as process in-charges. Workers should have a minimum education and skills. Management should be held responsible for recruitment violations.
  • Companies that handle combustible dust should be included on the list of the most hazardous industries.
  • CCTV footage should be made mandatory in process zones, buildings, and departments in industries.

