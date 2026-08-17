ETV Bharat / state

Sidhi Shocker: CRPF Jawan, Set To Retire Next Year, Arrested For 'Raping' 4-Year-Old Girl

Sidhi: A jawan, serving in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in a village under Majhauli police station limits of ​​Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh.

While the shocking incident took place on Friday, the matter came to fore on Sunday after the accused jawan was apprehended by police, produced before the court and subsequently sent to jail.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vishal Sharma said, "The minor girl's mother lodged a complaint at the police station on Saturday (August 15), alleging that her daughter was raped on Friday."

The police complaint details how the child, aged 3 years and 11 months, recounted the entire incident to her mother. In the complaint, the girl's mother narrated that her daughter had stepped out of the house at night. "When she did not return for a long time, the family searched for her frantically but in vain. When the girl eventually returned, she was crying, and there was bleeding from her private parts. The child revealed that a 'neighbour uncle' had gagged her mouth and committed the sexual assault," the complaint mentioned.

The mother immediately informed the family members and lodged a formal complaint at the police station the following day, Saturday.