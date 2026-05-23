ETV Bharat / state

Three Kids Burnt To Death As Mother Locks Home To Buy Ration In MP

Three children died before the fire was brought under control in Kashihwa village in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Sidhi: Three children were burned alive after getting trapped in a sudden and massive fire that engulfed their thatched house in Kashihwa village in Jamodi police station area in Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, the tragedy occurred around 1 PM on Saturday. Villagers said the fire began with sparks emitting from an electric wire over the house.

These sparks ignited nearby bamboo, and within moments, the flames engulfed the entire thatched house. At the time, the house was locked from the outside, and the three young children trapped inside were unable to escape, ultimately perishing in the blaze.

The villagers said the eldest girl was six years old, the second one was three years while the youngest was one-and-a-half years old. Their father, Ramratan Saket, said, "I had gone to Sidhi for daily wage work, while the children's mother had gone to a shop to fetch rations. During this time, a villager called me to say that the house was on fire. By the time I arrived, the entire house had already burned down."