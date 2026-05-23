Three Kids Burnt To Death As Mother Locks Home To Buy Ration In MP
District Collector Vikas Mishra inspected the site of the tragedy. A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Sidhi: Three children were burned alive after getting trapped in a sudden and massive fire that engulfed their thatched house in Kashihwa village in Jamodi police station area in Madhya Pradesh.
According to officials, the tragedy occurred around 1 PM on Saturday. Villagers said the fire began with sparks emitting from an electric wire over the house.
These sparks ignited nearby bamboo, and within moments, the flames engulfed the entire thatched house. At the time, the house was locked from the outside, and the three young children trapped inside were unable to escape, ultimately perishing in the blaze.
The villagers said the eldest girl was six years old, the second one was three years while the youngest was one-and-a-half years old. Their father, Ramratan Saket, said, "I had gone to Sidhi for daily wage work, while the children's mother had gone to a shop to fetch rations. During this time, a villager called me to say that the house was on fire. By the time I arrived, the entire house had already burned down."
Villagers claim that the mother had locked the house from the outside before leaving to get rations. The villagers further allege that the fire brigade failed to arrive on time.
Jamodi police station in-charge Divya Prakash Tripathi rushed to the spot along with the police personnel. With the assistance of the villagers, and after a strenuous effort, the fire was brought under control—but by then, it was too late.
District Collector Vikas Mishra also inspected the site of the tragedy. Divya Prakash Tripathi said, "Prima facie, this incident appears to have been caused by a short circuit. The police have registered a case of accidental death and have initiated an investigation. The bodies of the children have been sent to post-mortem."
A pall of gloom has descended on the village and the bereaved family members are inconsolable.
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