ETV Bharat / state

In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, Only One Candidate Turns Up For Eight Vacancies Of Forest Guards, Gets Selected

Only one candidate turned up for the recruitment process and she has been selected ( ETV Bharat )

Sidhi: In a country where lakhs of people often apply for a handful of government jobs, a special recruitment drive for forest guards in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh has drawn attention as the government could not fill seven out of eight vacancies due to a lack of eligible candidates.

According to sources, as part of the special recruitment drive, applications from eligible candidates were invited from across the state for eight posts of forest guards reserved for Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya communities--classified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). However, only one candidate turned up for the selection process.

And what is even more surprising is that the sole candidate who turned up was not from Sidhi district but from Umaria district. She was selected after successfully completing the mandatory physical test and walking test, even as seven posts remained vacant.

According to the forest department, an advertisement was issued for a total of eight posts in the Sidhi Forest Division under the special recruitment drive for the year 2026.

Of these, while five posts were reserved for ordinary members of the three communities, one was reserved for ex-servicemen, and two were reserved for home guard volunteers within the three communities.

Call letters for document verification, physical test, and the walking test were issued to a total of 25 eligible candidates following the online application process. However, only one candidate turned up, and she was selected.