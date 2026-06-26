In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, Only One Candidate Turns Up For Eight Vacancies Of Forest Guards, Gets Selected
Call letters were issued to 25 eligible candidates following the online application process, but only one candidate turned up
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Sidhi: In a country where lakhs of people often apply for a handful of government jobs, a special recruitment drive for forest guards in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh has drawn attention as the government could not fill seven out of eight vacancies due to a lack of eligible candidates.
According to sources, as part of the special recruitment drive, applications from eligible candidates were invited from across the state for eight posts of forest guards reserved for Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya communities--classified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). However, only one candidate turned up for the selection process.
And what is even more surprising is that the sole candidate who turned up was not from Sidhi district but from Umaria district. She was selected after successfully completing the mandatory physical test and walking test, even as seven posts remained vacant.
According to the forest department, an advertisement was issued for a total of eight posts in the Sidhi Forest Division under the special recruitment drive for the year 2026.
Of these, while five posts were reserved for ordinary members of the three communities, one was reserved for ex-servicemen, and two were reserved for home guard volunteers within the three communities.
Call letters for document verification, physical test, and the walking test were issued to a total of 25 eligible candidates following the online application process. However, only one candidate turned up, and she was selected.
A committee was constituted to verify documents and assess the eligibility of candidates in accordance with the directives of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Madhya Pradesh. The selection process was conducted on June 23 in the presence of officials from the Rewa and Sidhi forest divisions.
However, only one woman candidate appeared on the scheduled date. Under the government's recruitment rules, candidates were required to complete a walk — 15 kilometres for women and 25 kilometres for men. The sole woman candidate successfully completed all the prescribed procedures and was subsequently selected.
Divisional Forest Officer Preeti Ahirwar stated, "The entire selection process was conducted strictly as per the government's prescribed rules. Although 25 candidates were called for the process, only one appeared. Therefore, she was selected."
Meanwhile, the recruitment drive has drawn the attention of many as young people generally strive hard to land in government jobs due to the high number of applicants and the ensuing tough competition.
The matter has now become a subject of concern for both the administration and the respective communities.
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