ETV Bharat / state

Siddhivinayak Donation Row: Fadnavis Orders Probe Into Temple Records Of Last Five Years

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged donation irregularities at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in the city, directing officials to examine the shrine's records of the last five years, an official said on Saturday.

The directive comes on the heels of allegations by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claiming Rs 18 crore was siphoned off annually from the temple, prompting the arrest of nine employees and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's demand for independent inquiries.

According to officials, Fadnavis ordered a probe after a delegation from the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust met him and presented a detailed account of the collections between 2023-2026. The chief minister has sought the probe report at the earliest, they said.