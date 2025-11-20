ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramiah Hints At Continuing As CM, Says He Will Present 17th Budget Next Year

Bengaluru: Signalling that he intends to continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that he would present his record 17th Budget next year.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget in March.

He was speaking at the golden jubilee of LG Havanur, marking submission of the first backward classes commission report.

"When I first became finance minister, a newspaper wrote -- this Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) can't count a hundred sheep, how will he function as Karnataka's finance minister -- I accepted this as a challenge..... I have presented 16 budgets. Next, I will present the 17th budget," Siddaramaiah said, drawing loud applause.