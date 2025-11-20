ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramiah Hints At Continuing As CM, Says He Will Present 17th Budget Next Year

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget in March.

Siddaramiah Hints At Continuing As CM, Says He Will Present 17th Budget Next Year
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File/ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 20, 2025 at 8:17 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Signalling that he intends to continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that he would present his record 17th Budget next year.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget in March.

He was speaking at the golden jubilee of LG Havanur, marking submission of the first backward classes commission report.

"When I first became finance minister, a newspaper wrote -- this Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) can't count a hundred sheep, how will he function as Karnataka's finance minister -- I accepted this as a challenge..... I have presented 16 budgets. Next, I will present the 17th budget," Siddaramaiah said, drawing loud applause.

The 2026-27 budget is likely to be presented in March next year, and preparatory work has already begun.

Siddaramaiah's comments come amid speculations about a possible leadership change in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

Also read:

  1. Man Impersonating Jharkhand CM Makes Harassing Calls To Karnataka Dy CM; FIR Registered
  2. ‘I'm A Disciplined Soldier’: Shivakumar Dismisses Rumours Of Resignation As Karnataka Congress Chief

TAGGED:

SIDDARAMAIAH
KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.