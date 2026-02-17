Siddaramaiah To Reveal 'Power-Sharing Agreement' Soon, Says Shivakumar
Shivakumar has been pressurising the party high command to greenlight the power-sharing agreement, purportedly reached immediately after the 2023 Assembly elections.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared on Tuesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will soon personally reveal the "power-sharing agreement," which was reached between the duo in the presence of Congress high command, signalling a transition of leadership.
The statement follows months of speculation regarding a 50-50 split of the five-year term of the Congress-led Karnataka governemnt. Shivakumar, who was interacting with reporters in Bengaluru, however, refused to divulge details of the “power-sharing agreement”.
"A decision has been taken by me, Siddaramaiah and the high command. You will know what that decision is at an appropriate time. We have not taken this decision secretly. Siddaramaiah himself will tell the people of the state in the coming days," Shivakumar said, indirectly suggesting that Siddaramaiah will make way for him to become the new CM.
Shivakumar has been pressurising the party high command to greenlight the power-sharing agreement, purportedly reached immediately after the 2023 Assembly elections and make him the CM. Siddaramaiah completed half of his tenure in November 2025.
Shivakumar also refused to comment on the statement by PWD Minister and Siddaramaiah camp follower HC Mahadevappa that nothing about the leadership issue is being discussed in the party. "I don't want to answer Mahadevappa, or anyone else," he said.
On the foreign tour of some Congress MLAs, Shivakumar said he had no idea of the tour and nobody discussed it with him. "I don't know anything about the tour. I don't know whether they are going on their own or somebody is sending them. It is between those going on tour and those sending them. I have nothing to do with it," he said.
Around 25 Congress MLAs, including a few MLCs, most of whom are Siddaramaiah supporters, left for a 15-day tour to Australia and New Zealand. The political circles are abuzz with murmurs that Siddaramaiah has sent them on a foreign tour in order to postpone the possible talks of leadership change before he presents the budget on March 8.
