Siddaramaiah To Reveal 'Power-Sharing Agreement' Soon, Says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared on Tuesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will soon personally reveal the "power-sharing agreement," which was reached between the duo in the presence of Congress high command, signalling a transition of leadership.

The statement follows months of speculation regarding a 50-50 split of the five-year term of the Congress-led Karnataka governemnt. Shivakumar, who was interacting with reporters in Bengaluru, however, refused to divulge details of the “power-sharing agreement”.

"A decision has been taken by me, Siddaramaiah and the high command. You will know what that decision is at an appropriate time. We have not taken this decision secretly. Siddaramaiah himself will tell the people of the state in the coming days," Shivakumar said, indirectly suggesting that Siddaramaiah will make way for him to become the new CM.

Shivakumar has been pressurising the party high command to greenlight the power-sharing agreement, purportedly reached immediately after the 2023 Assembly elections and make him the CM. Siddaramaiah completed half of his tenure in November 2025.