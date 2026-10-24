ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Sting Video Case: Key Suspect Nabbed In Delhi, Brought To Bengaluru For Questioning

Bengaluru: The Cyber ​​Crime Wing of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB), investigating the alleged sting operation against former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, arrested a key suspect from Delhi, police sources said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Ritesh Pandey (22). Following the arrest, DCP (CCB-2) Raja Imam Kasim conducted an initial interrogation.

On Saturday, the accused was produced before the 66th CCH Court in Bengaluru. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined to remand the accused to police custody and instead granted him conditional bail, with instructions to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Police suspect that Pandey was involved in uploading the video, which was circulated through the 'Karnataka Honey Trap' accounts on social media platforms YouTube and X.

The mobile phone allegedly used to upload the video and crucial technical documents had been seized from the arrested individual. Other mobile phones found in his possession have also been taken into custody for examination.

Police sources have confirmed that the mobile phone used to upload the controversial video on social media platforms was purchased in the name of Pandey.

The seizure procedure, including the preparation of the panchanama, was videographed as part of the investigation. The accused has been brought to Bengaluru on Friday.

Police said the CCB tracked the location from which the video was uploaded and identified the person allegedly responsible for uploading it. Investigators are expected to focus on identifying the people who allegedly directed him to upload the video and establishing the motive and larger conspiracy behind its circulation.