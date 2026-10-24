Siddaramaiah Sting Video Case: Key Suspect Nabbed In Delhi, Brought To Bengaluru For Questioning
Ritesh Pandey (22), a resident of Delhi, was questioned for around two hours, as police suspect that he was involved in uploading the video.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB), investigating the alleged sting operation against former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, arrested a key suspect from Delhi, police sources said on Saturday.
The arrested person has been identified as Ritesh Pandey (22). Following the arrest, DCP (CCB-2) Raja Imam Kasim conducted an initial interrogation.
On Saturday, the accused was produced before the 66th CCH Court in Bengaluru. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined to remand the accused to police custody and instead granted him conditional bail, with instructions to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
Police suspect that Pandey was involved in uploading the video, which was circulated through the 'Karnataka Honey Trap' accounts on social media platforms YouTube and X.
The mobile phone allegedly used to upload the video and crucial technical documents had been seized from the arrested individual. Other mobile phones found in his possession have also been taken into custody for examination.
Police sources have confirmed that the mobile phone used to upload the controversial video on social media platforms was purchased in the name of Pandey.
The seizure procedure, including the preparation of the panchanama, was videographed as part of the investigation. The accused has been brought to Bengaluru on Friday.
Police said the CCB tracked the location from which the video was uploaded and identified the person allegedly responsible for uploading it. Investigators are expected to focus on identifying the people who allegedly directed him to upload the video and establishing the motive and larger conspiracy behind its circulation.
The case was registered following a complaint by former CM Siddaramaiah to the Cyber Crime Police over the circulation of the alleged sting operation video. Pandey's detention is understood to be the first breakthrough in the investigation, though further legal proceedings and police confirmation are awaited.
Speaking to the media in Mysuru on Friday regarding the sting operation, Siddaramaiah dismissed it as a false case. "I have filed a complaint so that the truth comes to light. I have also obtained a stay order from a civil court to prevent further circulation," he added.
Urging that the investigation be conducted transparently, he said, "This is a case of blackmail. It needs to be uncovered who is behind this. I filed the complaint because I know this is a complete fabrication. I served as Chief Minister for eight years, and during that time, no such blackmail attempts were made against me. I do not have authority now."
The video reportedly features a media professional in connection with the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation. The media professional has secured bail in the case.
The CCB is continuing its investigation to establish the chain of events leading to the recording and circulation of the video, including the source of the footage, those involved in its distribution and the possible role of other individuals.
Police are examining the seized electronic devices and other technical evidence to establish the circumstances under which the video was uploaded and circulated on social media platforms.
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