ETV Bharat / state

'SIR' Shadow And Anti-Incumbency Behind Mamata’s Defeat, Says Siddaramaiah; Flags Tamil Nadu Surprise

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said anti-incumbency and the ‘SIR’ (Special Intensive Revision) exercise in West Bengal may have contributed to the defeat of Trinamool Congress, led by its chief Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP defeated the Trinamool Congress to capture Bengal, while TVK, led by actor Vijay, emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu. On the Tamil Nadu elections, he said the outcome was unexpected, noting that Vijay’s TVK has emerged as the single largest party. "We will win the 2028 elections as well," he quipped.

Addressing the media today at his home-office ‘Krishna’, Siddaramaiah spoke on recent election outcomes, the Sringeri recount controversy, and the Congress party’s prospects ahead of 2028.

He spent considerable time on the Sringeri Assembly constituency recount dispute. He said Congress candidate Raje Gowda had originally won the 2023 election by 201 votes, securing 59,171 votes against BJP’s Jeevaraj who polled 58,970.

Of these, Raje Gowda had 58,602 votes through EVMs and 569 via postal ballots, while Jeevaraj received 58,278 EVM votes and 692 postal votes. "All these were declared valid after agents signed the results," he said.

Following a petition by Jeevaraj, the Karnataka High Court ordered a recount on March 6, 2026. Siddaramaiah alleged major discrepancies in the recount figures.

"It was found that only 314 votes for Raje Gowda were eligible, and 255 were declared ineligible. Jeevaraj got 690 votes. This is vote dacoity," he said, accusing the BJP of a "criminal conspiracy" to alter ballot papers.