Siddaramaiah Loses Cool As Party Workers Raise Slogans In Favour Of Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest march over the repeal of changes to MGNREGA, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lost his cool and shouted at some Youth Congress workers who started raising slogans in favour of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a protest rally in the city.

Siddaramaiah, along with Shivakumar, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers, MPs and legislators took part in the protest condemning replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a new rural employment scheme, Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

As soon as the chief minister rose from his chair to address the gathering, Congress workers started shouting "DK, DK". The sloganeering grew louder and louder as he reached the podium to deliver his speech. Annoyed, the chief minister shouted at the Congress workers, asking them to keep quiet, but they did not heed.