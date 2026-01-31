Siddaramaiah Launches 'Justice For Karnatka' Campaign Seeking Justice To State In Tax Devolution
The CM has released nine posters on social media as part of the campaign, highlighting the injustice being meted out to Karnataka.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday released nine posters as part of a campaign - ‘Justice for Karnataka. Fair Share–Strong Federalism’ - seeking justice for Karnataka in tax devolution and fiscal federalism.
These posters highlight key demands placed before the Finance Commission. The demands include: restoring Karnataka’s fair tax share; correcting unjust income, population and GSDP criteria; ensuring fair disaster and ecological support; strengthening decentralisation; providing dedicated infrastructure support for Bengaluru; supporting backward regions like Kalyana Karnataka; and upholding the constitutional spirit of cooperative federalism.
"The campaign is aimed at informing citizens, placing facts on record and building public awareness on why fair tax sharing is not a favour but a right. Karnataka seeks only what is due -justice, fairness and respect within the country's federal framework," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.
Siddaramaiah said his government has placed its legitimate and constitutionally grounded demands before the 16th Finance Commission, seeking justice in tax devolution and fiscal federalism.
"We hope that the 16th Finance Commission reflects these concerns fairly in its recommendations, and that the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi implements them in letter and spirit, without subjecting Karnataka to petty politics or discrimination, as has unfortunately happened in the past," he said.
Further, he said, Karnataka is among the country’s highest contributors to national revenues, yet its share in tax devolution was earlier reduced from 4.71% to 3.64% causing a loss of nearly Rs 80,000 crore. "Flawed formulas that penalise development and population control, unrealistic GSDP calculations, inadequate disaster support, unchecked cesses and surcharges, denial of GST compensation, and non-release of recommended grants have collectively weakened the state’s finances," Siddaramaiah charged.
