Siddaramaiah Launches 'Justice For Karnatka' Campaign Seeking Justice To State In Tax Devolution

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Chairman of the Committee on Regional Imbalance, M. Govinda Rao as he submits the final report of the committee, on Saturday. ( ANI )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday released nine posters as part of a campaign - ‘Justice for Karnataka. Fair Share–Strong Federalism’ - seeking justice for Karnataka in tax devolution and fiscal federalism.

These posters highlight key demands placed before the Finance Commission. The demands include: restoring Karnataka’s fair tax share; correcting unjust income, population and GSDP criteria; ensuring fair disaster and ecological support; strengthening decentralisation; providing dedicated infrastructure support for Bengaluru; supporting backward regions like Kalyana Karnataka; and upholding the constitutional spirit of cooperative federalism.

"The campaign is aimed at informing citizens, placing facts on record and building public awareness on why fair tax sharing is not a favour but a right. Karnataka seeks only what is due -justice, fairness and respect within the country's federal framework," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.