Siddaramaiah Inaugurates 23rd Edition Of Chitra Santhe In Bengaluru With Environment As Theme

An artist present CM Siddaramaiah his own portrait at the Chitra Santhe on Sunday ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inaugurated the 23rd edition of Chitra Santhe, organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru. Held annually since 2003, the art fair has grown into one of the country's largest open-air art events, with this year's edition dedicated to the theme of environment and conservation. Stretching from Shivananda Circle to Windsor Manor Hotel, the road has been converted into an open art gallery, with colourful canvases lining both sides. Organisers said over 1,530 artists from 22 states and four union territories (UTs) are participating, and around five lakh visitors are expected over the day. The exhibition and sale of artworks are open to visitors from 8 am to 8 pm. Painters aged 18 and 80 years are showcasing their artworks at the Santhe. (ETV Bharat) Artists from Across India, Styles from Tradition to Cartoons Painters aged 18 and 80 years are showcasing their artworks at the Santhe. The range includes traditional styles such as Mysuru, Tanjavur, Rajasthani and Madhubani paintings, along with cartoons, contemporary works and live painting performances. Well-known cartoonists are also displaying their creations, and some are sketching portraits of visitors on the spot using pencil or brush.