Siddaramaiah Inaugurates 23rd Edition Of Chitra Santhe In Bengaluru With Environment As Theme
Published : January 4, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inaugurated the 23rd edition of Chitra Santhe, organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru. Held annually since 2003, the art fair has grown into one of the country's largest open-air art events, with this year's edition dedicated to the theme of environment and conservation.
Stretching from Shivananda Circle to Windsor Manor Hotel, the road has been converted into an open art gallery, with colourful canvases lining both sides. Organisers said over 1,530 artists from 22 states and four union territories (UTs) are participating, and around five lakh visitors are expected over the day. The exhibition and sale of artworks are open to visitors from 8 am to 8 pm.
Artists from Across India, Styles from Tradition to Cartoons
Painters aged 18 and 80 years are showcasing their artworks at the Santhe. The range includes traditional styles such as Mysuru, Tanjavur, Rajasthani and Madhubani paintings, along with cartoons, contemporary works and live painting performances. Well-known cartoonists are also displaying their creations, and some are sketching portraits of visitors on the spot using pencil or brush.
The event provides a direct platform for artists to sell their work, with prices ranging from Rs 100 to several lakhs. Senior artists and persons with disabilities have been provided facilities at selected locations, and mobile ATMs have been arranged outside the Parishath premises for the convenience of visitors.
To help manage crowds, metro feeder buses have been arranged from Majestic, Mantri Mall, the railway station and Shivajinagar. Art lovers who are unable to attend in person can also have glimpses of selected works through a virtual art gallery.
Message on Environment and Support for Art Infrastructure
At the inauguration, Siddaramaiah signed a canvas to mark the opening of the Santhe. He said he was happy to inaugurate Chitra Santhe for the eighth time and recalled renowned artist Raja Ravi Varma's words that art reflects the culture of the state. Emphasising the theme of the event, Siddaramaiah said, "Before nature protects us, we must protect nature."
State higher education minister MC Sudhakar was present on the occasion. Parishath president BL Shankar urged the government to set up achievers' museums and at least two art galleries in every district. He also suggested that industries should grow trees on at least 10% of their land.
As a special gesture, artist Rani from Hangal presented a portrait of Siddaramaiah that she had completed in two days. With its focus on environmental awareness and wide participation from across the country, this year's Chitra Santhe aims to take the message of conservation to the public through art.
