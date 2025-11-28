Siddaramaiah, DKS To Meet Over Breakfast On Saturday To Resolve Differences
The meeting was planned following a direction by the high command, said Karnataka CM.
By Anil Gejji
Published : November 28, 2025 at 9:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will meet over breakfast on Saturday to hammer out differences between them over the issue of leadership change.
The meeting follows a direction by the high command to both the leaders. "The high command called both of us today and advised us to talk to each other to resolve the differences at our level. So I have invited Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting tomorrow," Siddaramaiah told reporters on Friday.
However, he reiterated that there will be no change in his stand (as far as the issue of leadership change is concerned). "I have already made my stand clear that I will abide by the decision of the high command. This will remain unchanged. Shivakumar has said on many occasions that he will also accept the decision of the high command," Siddaramaiah said.
The power struggle in the Karnataka Congress has reached a breaking point after Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years in office on November 20 and Shivakumar staking claim for the top post, citing an undisclosed power-sharing agreement the party broached between him and Siddaramaiah in the presence of Rahul Gandhi immediately after the 2023 Assembly elections. The party high command reportedly decided to reward both for their efforts to bring the party to power with a 30-month tenure each.
Siddaramaiah, on several occasions, dismissed the existence of any power-sharing agreement besides saying he would continue as the CM till 2028. Shivakumar, on the other hand, has been putting pressure on party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to honour the agreement and make him the CM.
Also Read
'Every Promise Will Be Fulfilled': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Responds To Shivakumar's Cryptic Message