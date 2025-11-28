ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah, DKS To Meet Over Breakfast On Saturday To Resolve Differences

Bengaluru: In a major development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will meet over breakfast on Saturday to hammer out differences between them over the issue of leadership change.

The meeting follows a direction by the high command to both the leaders. "The high command called both of us today and advised us to talk to each other to resolve the differences at our level. So I have invited Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting tomorrow," Siddaramaiah told reporters on Friday.

However, he reiterated that there will be no change in his stand (as far as the issue of leadership change is concerned). "I have already made my stand clear that I will abide by the decision of the high command. This will remain unchanged. Shivakumar has said on many occasions that he will also accept the decision of the high command," Siddaramaiah said.