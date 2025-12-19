ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Dismisses Power Sharing Talks, Says He Was Elected For Five Years

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed talks of power-sharing with his deputy DK Shivakumar while exuding confidence that he will continue in office for the remaining tenure of two-and-a-half years.



"There was no power-sharing agreement. People have given us a mandate. The Congress MLAs in the legislature party meeting chose me (as their leader)," Siddaramaiah said in the Assembly when Opposition members asked him if he would continue as the Chief Minister for the remaining term. Siddaramaiah said he is the Chief Minister at present and would continue till the high command's orders. "I believe our high command is also in my favour," he added.



This is for the first time Siddaramaiah denied the existence of any power-sharing agreement even as Shivakumar's camp has insisted on numerous occasions that an agreement had been reached between the two in the presence of Congress' national leadership. The discussion on Siddaramaiah's continuation in office began after the Chief Minister said he could not reply to the debate on North Karnataka on Thursday as he was unwell. "Now that I am fine, I am giving a reply today," he said.



Opposition Leader R Ashoka sought to know if Siddaramaiah's political health is sound. "Because people are talking that you will be exited from the Chief Minister's post soon," he said. Siddaramaiah replied, "My political health had always been strong. It was never weak and will not be in future also."