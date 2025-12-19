Karnataka CM Dismisses Power Sharing Talks, Says He Was Elected For Five Years
Siddaramaiah said he will complete his remaining tenure of two-and-a-half years dismissing reports of his deputy taking over after Jan 9.
By Anil Gejji
Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed talks of power-sharing with his deputy DK Shivakumar while exuding confidence that he will continue in office for the remaining tenure of two-and-a-half years.
"There was no power-sharing agreement. People have given us a mandate. The Congress MLAs in the legislature party meeting chose me (as their leader)," Siddaramaiah said in the Assembly when Opposition members asked him if he would continue as the Chief Minister for the remaining term. Siddaramaiah said he is the Chief Minister at present and would continue till the high command's orders. "I believe our high command is also in my favour," he added.
This is for the first time Siddaramaiah denied the existence of any power-sharing agreement even as Shivakumar's camp has insisted on numerous occasions that an agreement had been reached between the two in the presence of Congress' national leadership. The discussion on Siddaramaiah's continuation in office began after the Chief Minister said he could not reply to the debate on North Karnataka on Thursday as he was unwell. "Now that I am fine, I am giving a reply today," he said.
Opposition Leader R Ashoka sought to know if Siddaramaiah's political health is sound. "Because people are talking that you will be exited from the Chief Minister's post soon," he said. Siddaramaiah replied, "My political health had always been strong. It was never weak and will not be in future also."
Siddaramaiah's assertion is expected to further intensify the power struggle within the Congress as Shivakumar's supporters have already announced that their leader would take over as Chief Minister after January 9, the day Siddaramaiah will become the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, surpassing Devraj Urs' record.
The power tussle had intensified last month after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20 with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar indulging in X platform. While Shivakumar tweeted saying 'word power is world power' indirectly asking Siddaramaiah to step down as per the agreement, the latter hit back through a counter tweet saying "a word is not power unless it betters the world for the people."
Sensing the trouble the high command intervened and paused the leadership tussle by making them have a breakfast meeting twice.
