Siddaramaiah Blames Centre For Karnataka's Revenue Deficit Budgets

"Ideally, the budget should be revenue surplus. But due to the Centre's non-cooperation and arbitrary GST rate cuts in the middle of a financial year, the state was forced to have revenue deficit budgets for the past two years," Siddaramaiah said.

As per the revised estimates, the current fiscal will have over Rs 25,000 crore revenue deficit while it is estimated to be around Rs 22,957 crore as per the budget estimates for 2026-27.

At the customary post-budget press conference, Siddaramaiah said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation in the middle of the fiscal and non-release of its share of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) resulted in the revenue deficit budgets for the past two years.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday blamed the Centre for the revenue deficit budgets he presented for the two consecutive years, 2025-26 and 2026-27.

The CM said that due to the GST rate rationalisation, the state lost Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal and the loss for the next fiscal is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore. Similarly, the Centre has released just Rs 11,788 crore as against its share of Rs 30,888 crore under the JJM scheme. "Had we got these amounts, we would have been revenue surplus," he said.

He said the revenue loss for the next fiscal will be even more as it stands to lose around Rs 3,000 crore due to the repealing of the old rural employment guarantee scheme. "Under the new scheme VB-G RAM G, the state has to share the burden of wages, which will result in an additional burden of Rs 3,000 crore," he added.

Karnataka To Borrow Rs 1.22 Lakh

In the state budget 2026-27 presented in the Assembly on Friday, Siddaramaiah proposed to borrow over Rs 1.22 lakh crore from open market, taking the total liabilities of the state to Rs 8.24 lakh crore. Ever since he took over as the CM for the second time in May 2023, Siddaramaiah has been borrowing Rs 1 lakh crore a year.

Siddaramaiah defended his borrowings saying the state's liabilities were well within the parametres set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act of 2002. "Our total liabilities are at 24.9 percent of the state's gross domestic product (GSDP), which is within the 25 percent limit prescribed by the FRBM Act. This shows we are managing our finances prudently despite fiscal pressures arising from GST rate rationalisation and reduced tax devolution," he said.

He also sought to turn tables on state BJP leaders who criticised the rising debt burden on the state by pointing at the Centre's fiscal deficit and debt burden. "The Centre's fiscal deficit for the current financial year stands at 4.4 percent, breaching the limit of FRBM Act," he said.