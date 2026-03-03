ETV Bharat / state

Siddaramaiah Rejects Phone Tapping Charges, Calls It 'Desperate Statements Of Dissatisfied Souls'

Bengaluru: Hitting back at the opposition over allegations of phone-tapping to spy on D K Shivakumar's camp, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday termed the charges as "desperate statements of dissatisfied souls".

Rejecting attempts to portray a rift between him and Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said their relationship remained strong and would not be affected by such allegations. He described their bond as being like "milk and honey." The allegations by opposition BJP and JD(S) leaders come amid the ongoing power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM post, with speculation of a possible "power-sharing" arrangement between the two at the time of the government formation in 2023.

"...this is a desperate statement of dissatisfied souls," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

"This time, after our party came to power, these unemployed opposition leaders have been trying to create mistrust between Shivakumar and me. Let both of them know that this may ease the sourness that has filled them, but it will not affect our relationship, which is like milk and honey," he said.

Noting that one of the persons making the allegation was a former CM of the state and the other was the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, the CM said the Intelligence Department was with the Chief Minister during their time too.

"If we look at their statements, it seems that both of them are making these allegations based on the strength of their experience," he added.

Amid reports that Siddaramaiah was using state intelligence to monitor the movements of Shivakumar's camp, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged complete politicisation of administration under the CM.

Asserting that Karnataka deserves governance, not surveillance politics, he said, CM Siddaramaiah must stop misusing State Intelligence for personal political survival.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also claimed that information is being gathered about ruling party legislators and leaders through intelligence, in a "big way." Noting that Congress is a party with internal democracy, Siddaramaiah said the Congress is not BJP, which trembles before the Prime Minister, nor is it the JD(S), which is run by a single family.