Siddaramaiah Asserts Full Term As CM; Shivakumar Backs Leadership And Says High Command Will Decide Future Course

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he has kept every promise made to the public and intends to continue as Chief Minister while presenting the next State Budget. Speaking to the media at Mysuru airport, he responded to former MP D.K. Suresh’s remarks, who said that Siddaramaiah had never gone back on his word. “I have not failed on my promises. All guarantees have been implemented,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that leadership decisions and cabinet reshuffling would be taken only by the party high command. “Whatever the high command decides, all of us must follow. This applies to me, D.K. Shivakumar, and all ministers and MLAs,” he said. Siddaramaiah also said he would meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to Bengaluru and would accept whatever instructions the high command gives.

Focus On Government Initiatives And Agricultural Support

Siddaramaiah shared details of his recent meeting with the Prime Minister in which he discussed ethanol production, sugarcane support prices, and pending compensation to the State. He also highlighted the struggle of maize farmers due to falling prices. Karnataka is expected to produce nearly 55 lakh metric tonnes of maize this year, which has led to a drop in market prices. To support farmers, the State has fixed a rate of Rs 2,400 per quintal.

He noted that while production had risen across the country, the Centre had still allowed the import of nearly 70 lakh metric tonnes of maize. Siddaramaiah said he would be writing to the Union government requesting that maize imports be stopped so that local farmers receive a fair price.

The Chief Minister said distilleries had already stocked up on maize when prices were low. He has directed officials to hold discussions with distillery owners to ensure they procure maize in a way that benefits farmers. The government has also ordered the establishment of procurement centres to buy up to 10 lakh metric tonnes of maize directly from farmers.