Sickle Inserted Into Woman’s Private Part By Thief In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Condition Critical
The locals said the miscreants entered the house to steal something. The woman became alert and started resisting the robber when she heard a sound.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:55 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: A woman who suffered a brutal assault while fighting off an act of robbery at her residence at a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur early Thursday morning is now fighting for life, police said.
The perpetrator inflicted a sickle injury inside the woman's private parts during the process, they said. The incident happened sometime past 3 am under the Benibad Outpost area, falling within the Gaighat police station jurisdiction. The locals said that the miscreants entered the house to steal something. The woman became alert and started resisting the robber when she heard a sound.
The thief proceeded to strike her using the sickle that became embedded within her body, inflicting serious internal injuries. The woman was rushed to the Sri Krishna Memorial Hospital (SKMCH) by local people, and an emergency operation was conducted there to retrieve the object from her body. Her situation remains critical, according to sources at the hospital.
Pintu Kumar, station house officer, Medical Police Station, said that a team of police personnel has been deployed for this purpose and that once the health status of the woman improves, an official statement will be recorded and then the necessary proceedings can take place.
Forensic experts, along with police personnel, have been collecting evidence from the crime site and also conducting raids to arrest the accused persons, they further informed. Muzaffarpur DSP (East-1) Alay Vats said, "A woman was assaulted by some unidentified miscreants late at night on July 1. The result of this was an injury to her private parts. She is being treated at the medical college. A case has been filed based on her complaint."
Meanwhile, the police are actively investigating the matter. Raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the accused. Evidence is being gathered from the scene and the vicinity.