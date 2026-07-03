ETV Bharat / state

Sickle Inserted Into Woman’s Private Part By Thief In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Condition Critical

Muzaffarpur: A woman who suffered a brutal assault while fighting off an act of robbery at her residence at a village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur early Thursday morning is now fighting for life, police said.

The perpetrator inflicted a sickle injury inside the woman's private parts during the process, they said. The incident happened sometime past 3 am under the Benibad Outpost area, falling within the Gaighat police station jurisdiction. The locals said that the miscreants entered the house to steal something. The woman became alert and started resisting the robber when she heard a sound.

The thief proceeded to strike her using the sickle that became embedded within her body, inflicting serious internal injuries. The woman was rushed to the Sri Krishna Memorial Hospital (SKMCH) by local people, and an emergency operation was conducted there to retrieve the object from her body. Her situation remains critical, according to sources at the hospital.