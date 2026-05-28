ETV Bharat / state

Ailing Woman Carried On Stilt For 11 Km By Villagers In Uttarakhand's Mori

After being given some medicines at Mori Hospital, she was then referred to an advanced medical centre in Uttarkashi. Jagdeep Faujian, a villager, said recently, Khantra Devi (56) fell ill. She complained of high fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea, and could not walk. "The villagers wasted no time and made a stilt and used it to carry her to the road near Dhaula," he said.

Uttarkashi : Connectivity remains a major challenge for hill regions of Uttarakhand. Seva is one such village in Mori block of the state that remains cut-off from the rest of the road due to absence of motorable road. A woman from the village recently fell sick and had to be carried on a stilt by locals for 11 km before an ambulance took her to the hospital at Mori.

The villagers said the walk from Seva to Dhaula is of approximately 11 km. "The narrow and steep hillside makes the path dangerous but we had no option," said Jagdeep.

The villagers said this is not the first time a sick individual has been transported to the road via a 'Dandi-Kandi' (a bridge) which has been the only means of transporting sick and pregnant women to the hospital. "Many patients often die on the way. During the rainy season, the village is cut off from the rest of the world. Work on a road from Dhaula to the village was started about 10 years ago, but it remains unfinished," Jagdeep said.

The locals said lack of a road to the village causes significant difficulties for the sick, the elderly and children. "The government and the administration has been informed of this issue several times, both verbally and in writing, but no action has been taken," said Jagdeep, adding the villagers have vowed to stage a protest if the issue not resolved soon.

Meanwhile, assistant engineer of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Subhash Dauriyal said work on the road to Seva is on. "Efforts are on to complete it soon so that people can benefit from the road," he said.