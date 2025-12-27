ETV Bharat / state

Siblings Killed Parents, Died By Suicide: Police On Deaths In Maharashtra's Nanded

Nanded: Days after a couple and their two sons were found dead in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police on Saturday said the siblings first killed their parents at home and then jumped in front of a train to end their own lives in what is believed to be the fallout of financial stress.

The bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai (45) were found on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil of Nanded. The bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were later found on railway tracks near Mugat railway station, a few kilometres away from the village.

Police said the probe and postmortem reports confirmed that Umesh and Bajrang strangled their parents at home while they were asleep and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. A police officer said Ramesh was reportedly suffering from paralysis and remained chronically ill and this had added to the family's financial strain. Reports said the family resided in a kucha house and possessed land which was not cultivated.