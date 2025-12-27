Siblings Killed Parents, Died By Suicide: Police On Deaths In Maharashtra's Nanded
Police said Umesh and Bajrang killed their parents by strangling them before jumping in front of a moving train to end their own lives.
Nanded: Days after a couple and their two sons were found dead in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police on Saturday said the siblings first killed their parents at home and then jumped in front of a train to end their own lives in what is believed to be the fallout of financial stress.
The bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai (45) were found on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil of Nanded. The bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were later found on railway tracks near Mugat railway station, a few kilometres away from the village.
Police said the probe and postmortem reports confirmed that Umesh and Bajrang strangled their parents at home while they were asleep and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. A police officer said Ramesh was reportedly suffering from paralysis and remained chronically ill and this had added to the family's financial strain. Reports said the family resided in a kucha house and possessed land which was not cultivated.
The officer said statements were recorded as part of the ongoing probe, including that of a shopkeeper from whom the siblings had bought betel nut while they were on their way to the railway tracks. While Umesh and Bajrang have been charged with murder by the police, the officer said the incident is being investigated from all angles.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
