Siblings Allege Their Mother Was Murdered, Exhume Her Body And Take It To Hospital In Karnataka's Davangere
The two sons of the deceased, Manjunath and Venkatesh alleged the police are trying to cover up the murder of their mother.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Davangere: Two siblings, who suspected that their mother's death was not natural but a murder, exhumed her body, which was buried three months ago and took it to the Karnataka's Davangere District Hospital on Saturday demanding a re-postmortem and investigation.
The two sons of the deceased, Manjunath and Venkatesh alleged the police are trying to cover up the murder of their mother. Sources said, Iramma (58) died on April 29 in Adapura village in Harihar taluk of Davangere district. Her two sons, Manjunath and Venkatesh, had filed a complaint against 11 people at Malebennur police station, alleging that they had killed their mother.
A postmortem was conducted on Iramma's body at the Malebennur Government Hospital and the body was buried. However, the children alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the case with a hasty postmortem. They have demanded a re-postmortem on Iramma's body and an investigation.
Manjunath said, "Our mother Iramma was murdered on April 24. The neighbors had quarreled with our mother over land and attacked her. Despite approaching the authorities including the police, we did not get justice. So, we wrapped the body in a bedsheet last night around 8 pm and brought it to the hospital on a bike. Earlier, a postmortem was conducted and a fake report was given. So now a proper post-mortem should be conducted and justice should be delivered to us."
Malebennur police sub-inspector (PSI) Haroon Akhtar said, "Iramma died three months ago. Her sons Manjunath and Venkatesh had filed a complaint that it was a suspicious death. We had registered a case against eleven people. Out of the 11 people, six have fled the village. We are trying to nab them. However, in the meantime, Manjunath and Venkatesh exhumed their mother's body on Saturday midnight and brought it to the district hospital for re-postmortem. The case is under investigation."
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