ETV Bharat / state

Siblings Allege Their Mother Was Murdered, Exhume Her Body And Take It To Hospital In Karnataka's Davangere

Davangere: Two siblings, who suspected that their mother's death was not natural but a murder, exhumed her body, which was buried three months ago and took it to the Karnataka's Davangere District Hospital on Saturday demanding a re-postmortem and investigation.

The two sons of the deceased, Manjunath and Venkatesh alleged the police are trying to cover up the murder of their mother. Sources said, Iramma (58) died on April 29 in Adapura village in Harihar taluk of Davangere district. Her two sons, Manjunath and Venkatesh, had filed a complaint against 11 people at Malebennur police station, alleging that they had killed their mother.

A postmortem was conducted on Iramma's body at the Malebennur Government Hospital and the body was buried. However, the children alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the case with a hasty postmortem. They have demanded a re-postmortem on Iramma's body and an investigation.