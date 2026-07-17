ETV Bharat / state

Sibling Success: Three Children Of Bihar Shopkeeper Crack NEET 2026

Jubilant scenes at the house of Saharsa shopkeeper after his three children clear NEET. ( (ETV Bharat) )

Saharsa: A grocery shop owner's three children from Tulsiyahi Ward-1 in Bihar's Saharsa district have cleared NEET-2026 not only fulfilling their parents' dream but also bringing pride to the entire district.

Their remarkable achievement has earned widespread admiration and turned the siblings into a source of inspiration for aspiring medical students.

One Family, Three Doctors

The eldest sibling, Rajnish Kumar (21), secured an All India Rank of 3,122, daughter, Sakshi Kumari (20), bagged rank 9,672 and the youngest brother, Prahlad Kumar (18), secured rank 26,751. All three are now set to pursue medical studies and begin their journey towards becoming doctors.

"I am overjoyed. I took the exam for the first time and succeeded. My elder siblings achieved success in their third attempt. We relied on self-study. There were hardly any days when I studied for less than four hours. The entire credit for my success goes to my parents, my coaching instructors, and my siblings," said Prahlad, while reflecting on his success.

Parents' Sacrifices Rewarded

Despite having modest financial means, the parents prioritised their children's education. While the children's father, Rohit Kumar, earns a living by running a small grocery shop in Tulsiyahi Ward-1, their mother, Poonam Devi, is a homemaker.