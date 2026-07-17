Sibling Success: Three Children Of Bihar Shopkeeper Crack NEET 2026
Two brothers and their sister clear NEET-2026, credit success to hard work and efforts of parents.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Saharsa: A grocery shop owner's three children from Tulsiyahi Ward-1 in Bihar's Saharsa district have cleared NEET-2026 not only fulfilling their parents' dream but also bringing pride to the entire district.
Their remarkable achievement has earned widespread admiration and turned the siblings into a source of inspiration for aspiring medical students.
One Family, Three Doctors
The eldest sibling, Rajnish Kumar (21), secured an All India Rank of 3,122, daughter, Sakshi Kumari (20), bagged rank 9,672 and the youngest brother, Prahlad Kumar (18), secured rank 26,751. All three are now set to pursue medical studies and begin their journey towards becoming doctors.
"I am overjoyed. I took the exam for the first time and succeeded. My elder siblings achieved success in their third attempt. We relied on self-study. There were hardly any days when I studied for less than four hours. The entire credit for my success goes to my parents, my coaching instructors, and my siblings," said Prahlad, while reflecting on his success.
Parents' Sacrifices Rewarded
Despite having modest financial means, the parents prioritised their children's education. While the children's father, Rohit Kumar, earns a living by running a small grocery shop in Tulsiyahi Ward-1, their mother, Poonam Devi, is a homemaker.
"My children have worked incredibly hard. They have witnessed our struggles up close. Their success brings us immense joy," said Poonam, while expressing happiness over her children’s success.
Different Paths, One Goal
Among the siblings, Sakshi completed her 10th and 12th-grade education under the Bihar Board and finished her intermediate studies at Ramesh Jha Mahila College. Rajnish completed his 10th grade at Jeevan Deep School (CBSE Board) and passed his 12th grade at SNS College (Bihar Board). Prahlad completed his 10th grade at Jeevan Deep School (CBSE) and his 12th grade at Sihaul High School (Bihar Board).
About his success, Rajnish said, “Passing the NEET exam has brought me the greatest happiness of my life so far. My three years of hard work have paid off. My siblings have also succeeded, which makes the achievement even more special.”
Self-Study And Discipline
All three siblings pursued their 11th and 12th-grade studies at Pragati Classes in Saharsa. Later, they rented a room in the town to devote themselves entirely to studies. Their routine included 10 to 12 hours of focused self-study, extensive practice through previous years' question papers and strict discipline. Family members said the siblings deliberately stayed away from social media and other distractions to remain focused on their goal.
"My hard work has paid off this year. This was my third attempt. I used to study for 8 to 10 hours daily, and as the exam approached, I would study for up to 13 hours. Every hour of effort has been worthwhile," said Sakshi.
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