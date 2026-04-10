ETV Bharat / state

Sibaram Tripathy Joins As New VC Of MS Law University

Cuttack: Madhusudan Law University got a new Vice Chancellor on Friday, with Prof Dr Sibaram Tripathy assuming charge of the coveted post here. Prof Tripathy was appointed earlier this week by Odisha Governor and Chancellor Haribabu Kambhampati, who named him among 14 Vice Chancellors for different universities across the State.

Before taking up his new assignment, Prof Tripathy had been serving in the Department of Law at Banaras Hindu University since 2012. A native of Berhampur in Ganjam district, he began his academic career as a law teacher at Dhenkanal Law College in 1991. He later joined Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as a Reader in 2005.

In 2008, he became an Associate Professor there and subsequently continued to rise in the academic profession before being appointed as Professor in the Law Department. Speaking to this correspondent after taking charge, Prof Tripathy said his priority would be to bring structural change to legal education in Odisha.