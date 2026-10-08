Siang Dam Row: Arunachal Govt Pushes For Dialogue As Opposition From Adi Community Intensifies
Alo Libang, adviser to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said camps and equipment were damaged and set on fire during the unrest, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Tezpur: The agitation over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh has intensified, with the state government calling for dialogue and completion of technical investigations.
However, sections of the Adi community, farmers' groups and the Congress continue to oppose the mega dam project and demand withdrawal of security forces from the affected areas.
Local villagers have been protesting for several years against the efforts to conduct surveys and drilling to prepare a feasibility report for the nearly 11,000-MW dam on the Siang River by the Centre, reportedly as a response to China's construction of a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River.
Alo Libang, adviser to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, told ETV Bharat over the phone that ongoing drilling, site clearance and geological testing are part of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) and should not be interpreted as a final decision to construct the dam.
According to Libang, NHPC-linked teams and contractors engaged in the preliminary work have faced resistance at several locations, including Riga and Baghung-Parong. He said camps and equipment were damaged and set on fire during the unrest, while security personnel also sustained injuries.
"Let the testing and drilling for the feasibility report be over. Whether the dam will ultimately be constructed or not can be discussed afterwards," Libang added.
He maintained that the drilling is intended to assess geological conditions and does not, by itself, mean that villages or agricultural land will be acquired or submerged. Libang, however, acknowledged that there are genuine concerns among sections of the Adi community and said they should be addressed through discussion.
Alleging that political interests had entered the agitation, he stressed that the government should engage community leaders, intellectuals, elected representatives and grassroots organisations.
October 11 Deadline
Ojong Modi, president of Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, said the organisation has given the state government an ultimatum until October 11 to invite them for talks. "If the government invites us for talks, we are ready. Otherwise, we will invite Chief Minister Pema Khandu to the Geku project site and discuss the issue openly with the public," Modi said.
He added that there is no protest from their side but alleged that heavy deployment of security and paramilitary personnel at different locations has created a threatening atmosphere. "We are unable to move freely from our homes and even face difficulty going to our paddy fields," he alleged.
A Growing Village Divide
Meanwhile, anti-dam activists and villagers gathered at Ugeng in the Riga area to perform Rafbung, a traditional customary ritual by the Adi community. The ritual reflects the growing internal divisions in villages across the Siang region, where residents remain sharply divided over the proposed project.
While opponents fear that a mega dam could submerge indigenous land, displace ancestral settlements and permanently alter the ecology of the Siang valley, supporters maintain that the proposed development is important for energy security and infrastructure development. "Our land is inseparable from our identity," the opposing villagers said.
Withdrawal of Security Forces
Reiterating its opposition to the SUMP, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram said the party does not support mega and large dams in the Siang region, arguing that such projects could endanger villages, land, property and human lives.
"We do not want mega and big dams because they can cause damage to human lives and destroy our land and property. There are many villages along the mountains and the river, which could be submerged," Siram added.
He also questioned the rehabilitation of affected communities, citing concerns over landslides and other geological risks in the mountainous region. Siram alleged that adequate consultation had not been held with landowners and villagers who could be directly affected.
"The government cannot simply impose the project. The consent and confidence of the landowners and indigenous communities have to be factored in," he said.
The APCC president also demanded the immediate withdrawal of police and paramilitary forces from the affected areas, saying their presence had created fear among villagers. "Peaceful talks can take place only after the forces are withdrawn," Siram said.
Referring to the history of the project, Siram said the proposal for the dam dates back to 2008 and claimed that opposition from local people had earlier led to modifications and a halt in the project. He said successive governments should take responsibility for their decisions instead of blaming previous administrations.
"Any government may propose development projects, but when people oppose them, their concerns have to be heard. The Congress government had earlier considered the opposition from the public and kept the project on hold," he said, adding that the present government should also seek the confidence of the people before proceeding with the project.
Congress questions Centre's Absence
Siram also questioned why no senior representative of the Union government had visited the affected areas if SUMP is being treated as a national project. "If this is a national project, one of the responsible Union ministers should visit the area, take stock of the situation and listen to the people," he said.
He urged Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein to visit the affected villages and engage with the people directly.
Khandu Meets Stakeholders in Pasighat
Khandu was in Pasighat on Tuesday for developmental programmes, where he met elected representatives and community stakeholders, including Zilla Parishad chairpersons and members, councillors and organisational representatives.
Libang said the Siang project and the prevailing situation were among the issues discussed with them. "The government should not use force to push the preliminary work, and both sides must exercise restraint," he said.
He defended the deployment of security personnel as necessary for protecting project personnel and equipment, while rejecting reports of firing during the recent confrontation and describing the situation as involving clashes and lathi-charge.
Three Years of Opposition
Opposition to the SUMP has been building for nearly three years, with several organisations campaigning around protection of Adi community lands, farmers' rights and the Siang valley. The project was declared a national project in 2008, and Libang pointed out that the process predates the Narendra Modi-led government that came to power in 2014.
Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang has also opposed the dam proposal and recently visited areas witnessing protests.
The government's position is that the present exercise is limited to scientific and technical assessment and that a final decision on construction can be taken only after the feasibility process.
However, opponents insist that even allowing the preliminary work to continue amounts to moving ahead with the project without securing the confidence of the indigenous population.
With the October 11 deadline approaching, the central issue remains whether the government and protesters can return to the negotiating table before the confrontation escalates further.
Libang summed up the government's position by calling for both sides to step back from confrontation. "The public should not be forced, and the government should also not be forced into confrontation. Both sides have to sit together and find a way forward," he said.
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