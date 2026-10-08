ETV Bharat / state

Siang Dam Row: Arunachal Govt Pushes For Dialogue As Opposition From Adi Community Intensifies

Tezpur: The agitation over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh has intensified, with the state government calling for dialogue and completion of technical investigations.

However, sections of the Adi community, farmers' groups and the Congress continue to oppose the mega dam project and demand withdrawal of security forces from the affected areas.

Local villagers have been protesting for several years against the efforts to conduct surveys and drilling to prepare a feasibility report for the nearly 11,000-MW dam on the Siang River by the Centre, reportedly as a response to China's construction of a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River.

Alo Libang, adviser to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, told ETV Bharat over the phone that ongoing drilling, site clearance and geological testing are part of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) and should not be interpreted as a final decision to construct the dam.

According to Libang, NHPC-linked teams and contractors engaged in the preliminary work have faced resistance at several locations, including Riga and Baghung-Parong. He said camps and equipment were damaged and set on fire during the unrest, while security personnel also sustained injuries.

"Let the testing and drilling for the feasibility report be over. Whether the dam will ultimately be constructed or not can be discussed afterwards," Libang added.

Alo Libang, adviser to Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (ETV Bharat)

He maintained that the drilling is intended to assess geological conditions and does not, by itself, mean that villages or agricultural land will be acquired or submerged. Libang, however, acknowledged that there are genuine concerns among sections of the Adi community and said they should be addressed through discussion.

Alleging that political interests had entered the agitation, he stressed that the government should engage community leaders, intellectuals, elected representatives and grassroots organisations.

October 11 Deadline

Ojong Modi, president of Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, said the organisation has given the state government an ultimatum until October 11 to invite them for talks. "If the government invites us for talks, we are ready. Otherwise, we will invite Chief Minister Pema Khandu to the Geku project site and discuss the issue openly with the public," Modi said.

He added that there is no protest from their side but alleged that heavy deployment of security and paramilitary personnel at different locations has created a threatening atmosphere. "We are unable to move freely from our homes and even face difficulty going to our paddy fields," he alleged.

A Growing Village Divide

Meanwhile, anti-dam activists and villagers gathered at Ugeng in the Riga area to perform Rafbung, a traditional customary ritual by the Adi community. The ritual reflects the growing internal divisions in villages across the Siang region, where residents remain sharply divided over the proposed project.

While opponents fear that a mega dam could submerge indigenous land, displace ancestral settlements and permanently alter the ecology of the Siang valley, supporters maintain that the proposed development is important for energy security and infrastructure development. "Our land is inseparable from our identity," the opposing villagers said.

Withdrawal of Security Forces

Reiterating its opposition to the SUMP, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram said the party does not support mega and large dams in the Siang region, arguing that such projects could endanger villages, land, property and human lives.

"We do not want mega and big dams because they can cause damage to human lives and destroy our land and property. There are many villages along the mountains and the river, which could be submerged," Siram added.