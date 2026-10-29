ETV Bharat / state

Siang Dam Protest: Over 1,000 Join Rally In Itanagar; Protesters Demand Release Of Detainees

A file photo of security personnel near the proposed site in Siang ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: More than 1,000 people participated in a massive solidarity protest rally in Itanagar on Thursday, opposing the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and raising concerns over indigenous rights, ancestral land and the future of local communities along with demanding immediate release of all detainees.

Held under the banner of “Say No to Mega Dam”, the rally witnessed participation from several organisations, including members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Siang Indigenous Farmer Forum and Gen Z groups. The protesters expressed solidarity with the people of Upper Siang district, where opposition to the proposed mega dam has intensified in recent weeks.

Addressing the gathering, Takam Sonia expressed solidarity with the people affected by the proposed project. The demonstrators voiced concerns over the potential environmental and social consequences of the dam, its impact on ancestral land and traditional livelihoods, and what they described as threats to indigenous rights and the interests of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The protesters also criticised Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu over the proposed project and demanded the protection of indigenous communities' rights and interests. Among their key demands were the release of all detainees and the withdrawal of armed forces deployed amid the ongoing agitation. During a protest in connection with the anti-dam agitation earlier this month, the Arunachal Pradesh Police had detained four residents.