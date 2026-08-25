ETV Bharat / state

SIA Re-opens Investigation Into 1998 Killings Of 23 Kashmiri Pandits In JK's Ganderbal

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has reopened investigation into the 1998 Wandhama massacre where 23 Kashmiri Pandits were brutally murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Tuesday.

The reopening of the Wandhama massacre case comes as the SIA has re-launched investigation into several cases involving the murder of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. Officials said the investigation seeks to identify the terrorists and the persons who assisted them, and establish their role in the Wandhama killings.

On January 25, 1998, terrorists entered homes of Kashmiri Pandit families in Wandhama village of the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and killed 23 people, including nine women and four children. On the eve of Republic Day, a group of terrorists dressed in Army uniforms appeared in the village.

They engaged in conversation with community members and asked Pandit families to assemble at one place, before opening fire -- killing 23. The victims belonged to four families who had not migrated and stayed back in the Valley when militancy erupted in the early 1990s.

An FIR in this connection was registered at Ganderbal police station, but the case has remained unsolved for nearly three decades. According to police, the massacre was carried out by terrorists linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The reopening of the investigation is part of an effort to re-examine terror cases that have remained unresolved, and to bring perpetrators to justice, officials said.