ETV Bharat / state

SIA Kashmir Secures Interpol Red Corner Notice Against Hizbul Terrorist

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police has secured an Interpol Red Corner notice against designated Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo in a 2013 terror case, officials said on Saturday. They said this marks a significant milestone in the investigation into the terrorist attack at the Tarzoo area of Baramulla district, in which four police personnel were killed.

"In a breakthrough in its sustained counter-terrorism efforts, the SIA Kashmir has secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against designated Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo alias Fayaz alias Sajad," officials said.

Kandoo, a resident of Kraltang in Sopore, has been an active member and commander of the proscribed terrorist outfit since 2010. The Indian government designated him as a Designated Individual Terrorist in October 2022, they said.

Officials said the Red Corner Notice will facilitate international law enforcement agencies in locating and detaining Kandoo, and initiating legal proceedings for his extradition to India. The case, which was initially registered at Tarzoo police station in Sopore, was transferred to the SIA Kashmir in 2024.

After meticulous collection and analysis of evidence, examination of witnesses, and reconstruction of the conspiracy, the SIA Kashmir successfully completed the investigation, added more offences on the basis of fresh evidence and filed a comprehensive chargesheet before the competent trial court in July 2024 against six accused persons, officials said.