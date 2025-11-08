ETV Bharat / state

SIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistani Handler, Six Others In J&K Narco-Terror Case

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a chargesheet in an NIA court here against seven persons accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The chargesheet was submitted before the Court of Special Judge (designated under the NIA Act), Srinagar, in a case registered earlier this year, they said.

The case pertains to a narco-terror module allegedly operated by Pakistan-based handler Mushtaq Ahmad Khan alias Khalid Bhai of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, officials added. According to officials, the FIR was registered on January 6 at the Parimpora police station after nine kilograms of heroin were recovered from a vehicle during naka checking in the area.