ETV Bharat / state

'My Son Is Innocent': Mother Of Bihari Youth Detained In Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikar's PA Murder Case

Buxar/Kolkata: The investigation into the sensational murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath has reached Bihar, with detention of two youths from Buxar by Bengal Police in connection with the case.

Chandranath was shot dead on the night of May 6, 2026, in a murder that triggered major political controversy and renewed concerns over the law-and-order situation in West Bengal.

The detained youths have been identified as Vicky Maurya and Mayank Mishra, both residents of Mufassil police station area in Buxar. According to the family members, teams from the West Bengal Police arrived and took them away for questioning.

Meanwhile, Neelam Devi, mother of accused Vicky Maurya, claimed that her son is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case. "My son was at home and doing regular household work. We only came to know through news reports that he had been arrested," she said.

Vicky's father Gautam Kumar Singh, who runs a medicine shop, said police officials arrived suddenly and took his son away within an hour of questioning. "Nearly 30 hours have passed, but the police are not telling us anything. They even seized the mobile phone used for EMI payments at home," he alleged.