'My Son Is Innocent': Mother Of Bihari Youth Detained In Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikar's PA Murder Case
Chandranath was shot dead on the night of May 6, in a murder that triggered political controversy and concerns over law-and-order situation in the state.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Buxar/Kolkata: The investigation into the sensational murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath has reached Bihar, with detention of two youths from Buxar by Bengal Police in connection with the case.
Chandranath was shot dead on the night of May 6, 2026, in a murder that triggered major political controversy and renewed concerns over the law-and-order situation in West Bengal.
The detained youths have been identified as Vicky Maurya and Mayank Mishra, both residents of Mufassil police station area in Buxar. According to the family members, teams from the West Bengal Police arrived and took them away for questioning.
Meanwhile, Neelam Devi, mother of accused Vicky Maurya, claimed that her son is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case. "My son was at home and doing regular household work. We only came to know through news reports that he had been arrested," she said.
Vicky's father Gautam Kumar Singh, who runs a medicine shop, said police officials arrived suddenly and took his son away within an hour of questioning. "Nearly 30 hours have passed, but the police are not telling us anything. They even seized the mobile phone used for EMI payments at home," he alleged.
He further stated that Vicky and Mayank were friends and frequently travelled together. The houses of both the accused are located close to each other in the same locality.
Meanwhile, Raj Dayal Mishra, grandfather of Mayank, said the family learned about the arrest only through media reports. He added that Mayank's father works as a contractor in Ranchi and the youth occasionally stayed there as well.
Investigations are probing the motive behind the killing and examining possible links to post-election political violence West Bengal.
Police sources said multiple suspects are being questioned, while the exact circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
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