ETV Bharat / state

Shutdown Against Killings By Militants Hit Normal Life In Manipur's Three Districts

A fallen tree used to block a road after the normal life was paralysed by shutdowns called by the Kuki Zo and Naga communities against the killing of three church leaders and a civilian on Wednesday in Kangpokpi, in Churachandpur, Manipur, Thursday, May 14, 2026 ( PTI )

Imphal: Normal life was paralysed in at least three districts of Manipur on Thursday by shutdowns called by the Kuki Zo and Naga communities against the killing of three church leaders and a civilian a day ago.

Government offices recorded thin attendance while educational institutions remained closed in the heavily affected districts of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Chandel.

A 48-hour shutdown in Manipur has been called from Thursday midnight by Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, to protest the killing of three Thadou church leaders near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday morning.

Protesters forced the closure of market areas, business activities and vehicular movement along the National Highway 2 that connects Imphal with Dimapur in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, an official said. Churachandpur district-based Zomi Students' Federation - General Headquarters called for an indefinite shutdown in the town areas of the district from 6 pm on Wednesday.