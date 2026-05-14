Shutdown Against Killings By Militants Hit Normal Life In Manipur's Three Districts
Kuki Inpi Manipur called for a 48-hour shutdown to protest the killing of three Thadou church leaders in Kangpokpi district
By PTI
Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Imphal: Normal life was paralysed in at least three districts of Manipur on Thursday by shutdowns called by the Kuki Zo and Naga communities against the killing of three church leaders and a civilian a day ago.
Government offices recorded thin attendance while educational institutions remained closed in the heavily affected districts of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Chandel.
A 48-hour shutdown in Manipur has been called from Thursday midnight by Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, to protest the killing of three Thadou church leaders near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday morning.
Protesters forced the closure of market areas, business activities and vehicular movement along the National Highway 2 that connects Imphal with Dimapur in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, an official said. Churachandpur district-based Zomi Students' Federation - General Headquarters called for an indefinite shutdown in the town areas of the district from 6 pm on Wednesday.
The Chandel Naga People's Organisation also imposed a shutdown in the Chandel district against the killing of a Naga person in Noney district on Wednesday evening, which brought business activities and vehicular movement to a halt.
Wilson Thanga and his wife were returning home in Dolang village on a four-wheeler when they were attacked by suspected militants. While Thanga died on the spot, his wife suffered injuries in the attack.
Manipur witnessed the killing of at least 260 people and the displacement of thousands in violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.
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