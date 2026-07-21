From IAF Cockpit To International Space Station: Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Motivational Lessons At Kashmir Book Festival
Interacting with students, Shubhanshu Shukla shared his space journey and urged students to pursue their dreams, reports Parvez Uddin.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Srinagar: Indian astronaut and Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, captivated students, teachers and bibliophiles at a book festival in Srinagar as he shared his journey from being an IAF pilot to the International Space Station (ISS).
During his nearly two-hour interactive session at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), located by Dal Lake, Shukla recounted his journey from an IAF pilot to the first Indian to visit the ISS. He described how his personal milestone turned into "a national achievement," reflecting the aspirations of millions of Indians. "The sky was never the limit for me, and it should never be a limit for you. Believe in your dreams, and work hard to turn them into reality," he said.
In his interaction with the audience, Shukla recalled the moment his spacecraft's engine caught fire. He also shared several memorable experiences of his life in space, including floating in zero gravity, walking on the walls of the ISS, and accidentally dropping his laptop after returning to Earth. He briefly forgot about gravity and had to undergo rehabilitation to learn to walk again after the mission.
Shukla stated that India's future in space exploration will be shaped by young people who choose curiosity over self-doubt. He encouraged students to dream fearlessly and reiterated that the sky was never the limit for him and shouldn't be a burden for others.
Emphasis on Nation Building
Throughout his talk, Shukla stressed the importance of maintaining physical and mental fitness. He urged students to strive for excellence in science, technology, engineering, research, and other fields while contributing to nation-building through knowledge, innovation, and dedicated service. The audience was deeply moved by the astronaut’s inspiring stories. A question and answer session took place during the event. Students from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir asked about life on the ISS, astronaut training, and India's future space missions. Shukla answered with patience, humour, and humility, turning each response into a lesson in scientific curiosity and perseverance. The auditorium erupted in applause as the audience, especially the youth, were inspired by Shukla’s stories.
Languages A Shared Heritage
Meanwhile, the Writers’ Corner hosted a discussion on “Trilingual Formula and Multilingual Education under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.” Former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University, Prof. Afshar Alam, spoke about the changing language preferences among students under the new education policy.
Kashmir University Registrar Prof. Naseer Iqbal highlighted the implementation of NEP 2020 at the university. He announced that a new one-year postgraduate program will also be introduced as per the policy. National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language Director Dr. Shams Iqbal emphasised that every Indian language is part of our shared national heritage and expressed hope that Kashmir will continue to strengthen the promotion of Urdu. The session was moderated by Prof Ijaz Muhammad Sheikh, former Head of the Department of Linguistics at Kashmir University. Along with the cultural program, a grand poetry recital was also organised.
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