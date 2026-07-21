ETV Bharat / state

From IAF Cockpit To International Space Station: Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Motivational Lessons At Kashmir Book Festival

Srinagar: Indian astronaut and Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, captivated students, teachers and bibliophiles at a book festival in Srinagar as he shared his journey from being an IAF pilot to the International Space Station (ISS).

During his nearly two-hour interactive session at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), located by Dal Lake, Shukla recounted his journey from an IAF pilot to the first Indian to visit the ISS. He described how his personal milestone turned into "a national achievement," reflecting the aspirations of millions of Indians. "The sky was never the limit for me, and it should never be a limit for you. Believe in your dreams, and work hard to turn them into reality," he said.

In his interaction with the audience, Shukla recalled the moment his spacecraft's engine caught fire. He also shared several memorable experiences of his life in space, including floating in zero gravity, walking on the walls of the ISS, and accidentally dropping his laptop after returning to Earth. He briefly forgot about gravity and had to undergo rehabilitation to learn to walk again after the mission.

Shukla stated that India's future in space exploration will be shaped by young people who choose curiosity over self-doubt. He encouraged students to dream fearlessly and reiterated that the sky was never the limit for him and shouldn't be a burden for others.

Emphasis on Nation Building