Shubham Singla Triumphs Against All Odds To Become A Judge At The Age 25

By Varinder Thind

Ludhiana: Shubham Singla, a Ludhiana resident, was a completely healthy child till the age of two. But he fell victim to a rare disease called LGMD i.e. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, and gradually became physically challenged to be dependent on a wheelchair for movements.

But Shubham has won the battle of his life. At the age 25, he has come out with flying colours, having secured 43rd rank in the Rajasthan Judicial Services Examination. He is completely self-reliant and has become eligible to be a Judge of the Rajasthan Judicial Services.

Shubham’s family never expected this. His family never thought that their son would fly someday. "Everyone in our family is ready to go with him," said Raj Singla, Shubham's father.

"Shubham passed the CLAT exam twice to get admission in law college. First, he got admission in Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala. Then he left due to some personal reasons. Then he completed his 5-year law studies from Hisar, Haryana. Now, he is also doing LLM," Singla said.

"My son is not dependent on anyone, and he is the support of everyone. He is the one who has kept the family together, and his father and three brothers live together," said Sunita Singla, Shubham's mother. "Now, after a year of training, Shubham will be pronouncing a judgment in the court," added Sunita.