Shubham Singla Triumphs Against All Odds To Become A Judge At The Age 25
Despite a rare disease and physical challenges, Shubham cleared the Rajasthan Judicial Services Exams.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
By Varinder Thind
Ludhiana: Shubham Singla, a Ludhiana resident, was a completely healthy child till the age of two. But he fell victim to a rare disease called LGMD i.e. Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, and gradually became physically challenged to be dependent on a wheelchair for movements.
But Shubham has won the battle of his life. At the age 25, he has come out with flying colours, having secured 43rd rank in the Rajasthan Judicial Services Examination. He is completely self-reliant and has become eligible to be a Judge of the Rajasthan Judicial Services.
Shubham’s family never expected this. His family never thought that their son would fly someday. "Everyone in our family is ready to go with him," said Raj Singla, Shubham's father.
"Shubham passed the CLAT exam twice to get admission in law college. First, he got admission in Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala. Then he left due to some personal reasons. Then he completed his 5-year law studies from Hisar, Haryana. Now, he is also doing LLM," Singla said.
"My son is not dependent on anyone, and he is the support of everyone. He is the one who has kept the family together, and his father and three brothers live together," said Sunita Singla, Shubham's mother. "Now, after a year of training, Shubham will be pronouncing a judgment in the court," added Sunita.
Shubham explained why he did not appear for the exam from Punjab. He said that three years of practice in a court is mandatory to appear for the exam in Punjab.
Most states have such a system, but Rajasthan has some exemptions, due to which he decided to appear for the exam from there.
Not only this, he had also taken the exam training online from home, but he went to Jaipur and Jodhpur to appear for the exam.
His parents said, "Shubham has no problem going to Rajasthan. His brothers and cousins are ready to go with him. He is completely self-reliant. He does everything himself."
Raj Singla is a spare parts businessman. He said that now he is very proud. People will be able to proudly say that their son has become a judge. His dedication and hard work have brought him to this point.
Subham achieved the 43rd rank in the Rajasthan Judiciary Examination. He studied law from Hisar, Haryana for 5 years, passed CLAT test twice. He is continuing LLM studies from Punjab University. Shubham Singla cannot walk due to illness, but despite this, the family has no fear.
His parents said that he has been very strict and honest about the rules from the beginning. He hopes that in the future he will make good and fair decisions, because while living in the family, he has come to sit in judgment to decide what is wrong and what is right.
